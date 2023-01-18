Read full article on original website
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Fox 59
Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Dine recounts Brown County ‘gold rush’ in part 1 of his story
The Walter Dine story was written by Dick Reed and first appeared in the Dec. 1, 1976 issue of the Brown County Democrat. Walter Dine, at 63, is a retired farmer, carpenter, timberman, shopkeeper, and family historian (although he never married) who was at the center of Brown County’s so-called “gold rush” activity during the early 1930s.
WISH-TV
Shipping container home shines at Indianapolis Home Show
The builder and interior design team from Custom Container Builders has brought a first-ever Centerpiece Home concept to the 101st Indianapolis Home Show — a shipping container home. We spoke with Mike Lewis Centerpiece Home Builder, about bringing the concept to life. Shipping container homes are single or multi-family...
Fox 59
Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Home Show returns with brand-new concept for Centerpiece Home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Home Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for its 101st year. Organizers say it’s the oldest home show in North America and it draws more than 80,000 guests each year. There are plenty of things for visitors to check out, including...
Fox 59
Some sun and some snow this weekend; Cooler pattern shift affords more snow chances next week
Despite the cool off Friday to a more seasonal chill this has been a historically warm open to the new year. Changes are coming. Good Friday evening all! Today was the 24th CONSECUTIVE full-day average at or above normal in Indianapolis on Friday. Entering the day, JANUARY 2023 is tied 2nd WARMEST on record and warmest in 116 years!
Fox 59
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing …. Two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were shot overnight in Indianapolis. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Fishers Keenan Garner steps up on defense, swiping it away, then takes off in a hurry to throw down a two-handed,...
WRBI Radio
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
Fox 59
Dry start to the weekend; light snow arrives overnight
We are kicking-off the weekend overcast with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. There will be clouds around throughout the day, but breaks in the clouds are expected by the afternoon. Recent trends are pulling back temperatures a touch for today. Temperatures will turn seasonal and climb into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero
There's a hero inside your heart, and maybe you'll find it on ice this weekend! Sherman went to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the stars of Disney on Ice present "Find Your Hero." Where is Sherman? Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero. There's a hero inside your heart, and maybe you'll find...
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
Fox 59
Rain and storms bring windy, colder changes tonight!
A cold front will prompt a return of scattered showers and a few storms later today. Rain and storms bring windy, colder changes tonight!. A cold front will prompt a return of scattered showers and a few storms later today. Federal charges announced for Ohio Amber Alert suspect. A federal...
wbiw.com
IU Health Paoli Hospital celebrates its first baby of 2023
PAOLI – IU Health Paoli Hospital congratulates parents Joshua Carter and Nicolette Ater, on the birth of their child, Aurora Carter, on Monday, Jan. 9. Aurora weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces, is 21.5 inches long, and is the first baby born at IU Health Paoli Hospital in 2023. The...
WISH-TV
Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
tmpresale.com
Straight Jokes No Chaser in Indianapolis, IN Mar 4th, 2023 – presale code
A presale password for the Straight Jokes No Chaser presale is now available!! With this Straight Jokes No Chaser pre-sale password you will have a fantastic opportunity to get tickets in advance of members of the public. This pre-sale is an ideal time to get tickets earlier than they go...
korncountry.com
Brown County-produced documentary will air nationally
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Addicts Wake, an Indiana-produced documentary film, has been accepted for broadcast on public television stations nationwide beginning in August 2023. The three-year deal will make the film available for broadcast on any of the 341 public television member stations across the country. The film, which...
Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana
A restaurant chain that is been opening new locations at a rapid pace is opening another new location in Indiana next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening for its newest Indiana location in Bloomington, according to the company's website.
Indiana Daily Student
Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
