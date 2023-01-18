INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO