Bloomington, IN

Fox 59

Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Shipping container home shines at Indianapolis Home Show

The builder and interior design team from Custom Container Builders has brought a first-ever Centerpiece Home concept to the 101st Indianapolis Home Show — a shipping container home. We spoke with Mike Lewis Centerpiece Home Builder, about bringing the concept to life. Shipping container homes are single or multi-family...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing …. Two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were shot overnight in Indianapolis. Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominee: …. Fishers Keenan Garner steps up on defense, swiping it away, then takes off in a hurry to throw down a two-handed,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday

— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Dry start to the weekend; light snow arrives overnight

We are kicking-off the weekend overcast with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. There will be clouds around throughout the day, but breaks in the clouds are expected by the afternoon. Recent trends are pulling back temperatures a touch for today. Temperatures will turn seasonal and climb into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero

There's a hero inside your heart, and maybe you'll find it on ice this weekend! Sherman went to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the stars of Disney on Ice present "Find Your Hero." Where is Sherman? Disney on Ice: Find Your Hero. There's a hero inside your heart, and maybe you'll find...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
AVON, IN
Fox 59

Rain and storms bring windy, colder changes tonight!

A cold front will prompt a return of scattered showers and a few storms later today. Rain and storms bring windy, colder changes tonight!. A cold front will prompt a return of scattered showers and a few storms later today. Federal charges announced for Ohio Amber Alert suspect. A federal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

IU Health Paoli Hospital celebrates its first baby of 2023

PAOLI – IU Health Paoli Hospital congratulates parents Joshua Carter and Nicolette Ater, on the birth of their child, Aurora Carter, on Monday, Jan. 9. Aurora weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces, is 21.5 inches long, and is the first baby born at IU Health Paoli Hospital in 2023. The...
PAOLI, IN
WISH-TV

Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Brown County-produced documentary will air nationally

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Addicts Wake, an Indiana-produced documentary film, has been accepted for broadcast on public television stations nationwide beginning in August 2023. The three-year deal will make the film available for broadcast on any of the 341 public television member stations across the country. The film, which...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder

INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
INDIANA STATE
Kristen Walters

Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana

A restaurant chain that is been opening new locations at a rapid pace is opening another new location in Indiana next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening for its newest Indiana location in Bloomington, according to the company's website.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...

