Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19

 3 days ago

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMp4Y_0kIl84Uu00
Chicken Salad ChickPhoto byChicken Salad Chick

