Philadelphia, PA

Home Depot Heist: couple sought for shoplifting in Willow Grove/Warrington

Two individuals committed a retail theft of “Life Proof” flooring at the Willow Grove Home Depot on January 17 at approximately 6:00pm. According to the Upper Moreland Police Department’s post, the same suspects committed another retail theft at the Warrington Home Depot at 6:50 pm. They were observed operating the pictured vehicle (PA Tag: LNJ-4786 – Honda Odyssey).
WILLOW GROVE, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Accidentally Shoots Wife: Police

A Philadelphia man called 911 early Friday to tell them he had accidentally shot his wife, police told Daily Voice. First responders were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of North 18th Street just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Release More Info On Two Fatal Shootings

Philadelphia Police have confirmed that the shooting that claimed the life of Carlos Merced, 56, of Feasterville Pa. He was Working at an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Jose Ortiz Rodriguez of Willard Street came into the shop and got into an argument with Merced....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester

PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
CBS Philly

Suspect, victim ID'd in auto body shop shooting in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed inside an auto body shop in Frankford Wednesday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Police identified the victim, who was shot multiple times, as Carlos Merced of Feasterville, Pennsylvania. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. No weapon has been recovered yet.  Philadelphia police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Jose Ortiz Rodriguez who was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting

The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Westland Daily

Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In Wheelchair

Aaron Clark allegedly used a concealed Apple Watch to send threatening messages to his ex even after being apprehended. A Philadelphia guy allegedly drove to his ex's house on Sunday, Dec. 4, the day after he and his fiancée split up, and set it on fire. An affidavit of probable cause states that the woman was not home at the time, but that her younger sister, who was wheelchair-dependent and had cerebral palsy, was killed because she was unable to flee the fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

