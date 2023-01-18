Aaron Clark allegedly used a concealed Apple Watch to send threatening messages to his ex even after being apprehended. A Philadelphia guy allegedly drove to his ex's house on Sunday, Dec. 4, the day after he and his fiancée split up, and set it on fire. An affidavit of probable cause states that the woman was not home at the time, but that her younger sister, who was wheelchair-dependent and had cerebral palsy, was killed because she was unable to flee the fire.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO