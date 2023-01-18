Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Attempted robbery suspect stabbed in Center City after victim gets control of weapon, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An attempted robbery suspect is in critical condition after the man he tried to rob wrestled a knife out of his hand and stabbed him, according to police. Authorities say the incident occurred on Thursday evening just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Walnut Street in the Center City section of Philadelphia.
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol station
A tragic incident occurred at a Philadelphia petrol station on the night when a man was killed during a robbery. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was an employee at the petrol station and was working at the time of the incident.
Man cleaning gun accidentally shot wife in North Philadelphia, police say
Police say a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a woman hospitalized appears to be accidental.
glensidelocal.com
Home Depot Heist: couple sought for shoplifting in Willow Grove/Warrington
Two individuals committed a retail theft of “Life Proof” flooring at the Willow Grove Home Depot on January 17 at approximately 6:00pm. According to the Upper Moreland Police Department’s post, the same suspects committed another retail theft at the Warrington Home Depot at 6:50 pm. They were observed operating the pictured vehicle (PA Tag: LNJ-4786 – Honda Odyssey).
Philly Man Accidentally Shoots Wife: Police
A Philadelphia man called 911 early Friday to tell them he had accidentally shot his wife, police told Daily Voice. First responders were dispatched to a home on the 1600 block of North 18th Street just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 to find a 26-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, the department said.
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Release More Info On Two Fatal Shootings
Philadelphia Police have confirmed that the shooting that claimed the life of Carlos Merced, 56, of Feasterville Pa. He was Working at an auto body shop on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Jose Ortiz Rodriguez of Willard Street came into the shop and got into an argument with Merced....
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Fire engine damaged in collision with vehicle in West Philadelphia
The fire engine smashed into the side of a Honda sedan at the intersection of North 53rd Street and Haverford Avenue.
delawarevalleynews.com
PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester
PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
Suspect, victim ID'd in auto body shop shooting in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed inside an auto body shop in Frankford Wednesday morning. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 4300 block of Josephine Street. Police identified the victim, who was shot multiple times, as Carlos Merced of Feasterville, Pennsylvania. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. No weapon has been recovered yet. Philadelphia police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Jose Ortiz Rodriguez who was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police trooper arrested for road rage incident in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is charged after investigators say he was involved in a road rage incident in Chester County. The district attorney said David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was off-duty on Dec. 28 when he forced another driver and his family off the road on Route 1 near the entrance to Longwood Gardens.
fox29.com
Man, 36, shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia; 1 person in custody, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 36-year-old man is dead after, police say, someone opened fire on him multiple times on a West Philadelphia street. Officials say the shooting happened near the intersection of South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue Wednesday evening, around 6 p.m. 12th District officers arrived to find the...
Philly man jailed pending trial in drug deal that ended in fatal shooting in N.J.
A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Philadelphia man jailed pending trial on charges that he shot a South Jersey resident to death during a drug transaction. Tyler L. McKinney shot 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
firststateupdate.com
14-Year-Old Charged In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old black male, from Dover, following a shooting incident that occurred Monday afternoon according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 p.m., when Dover Police took the report of a shooting in the unit...
Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
Triple shooting leaves teen dead in Wissinoming
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left a teenager dead on Thursday night.
Two teens face murder charges for fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Mayfair
Saahir Teagle and Daniel Gardee, now 18, shot Sean Toomey on March 24, 2022, in Mayfair after stealing a car. A third person, who was with the two that night, testified against them in court Thursday.
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In Wheelchair
Aaron Clark allegedly used a concealed Apple Watch to send threatening messages to his ex even after being apprehended. A Philadelphia guy allegedly drove to his ex's house on Sunday, Dec. 4, the day after he and his fiancée split up, and set it on fire. An affidavit of probable cause states that the woman was not home at the time, but that her younger sister, who was wheelchair-dependent and had cerebral palsy, was killed because she was unable to flee the fire.
fox29.com
Man found dead in Upper Darby apartment under 'suspicious circumstances', police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities in Upper Darby are investigating the death of a man who they say died under "suspicious circumstances" Wednesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the area of Long Lane and Guilford Road around 3 p.m. In a tweet, the department...
2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting inside Southwest Philadelphia Chinese takeout restaurant
Two people are dead and another person is critically injured after a shooting at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday night. A motive is not yet clear.
