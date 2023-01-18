ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church one of 34 historic Black churches receiving preservation grants

NEW YORK (AP) — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial civil rights organizing meetings were held during […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Antelope Valley Press

Historic Black churches get grants

NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States, on Friday, revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Ala., where crucial...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction.     Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process.  “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
CULLMAN, AL
Shelby Reporter

Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations

HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
HELENA, AL
AL.com

Ten new and upcoming Birmingham restaurants to add to your list in 2023

Looking to dine at a few new restaurants this year? Here are 10 Birmingham-area eateries to add to your list. Aww Shucks, the popular, Guinness World Record-winning Birmingham food truck specializing in fire-roasted corn, held the grand opening for its brick and mortar location on Jan. 20 . The restaurant, located in North Avondale, offers a primarily vegetarian menu including fire-roasted corn and creamy skillet corn-stuffed baked potatoes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Donates $50,000 for ASU Business Scholarships

Alabama State University (ASU) alumnus and Birmingham attorney Eric Welch Guster knows the importance of giving back to the community, especially to his alma mater. To follow that passion, Guster has given the gift of access to education by establishing the Eric Guster, Esq. College of Business Administration endowed scholarship in the amount of $50,000.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Housing Authority Submits $50 Million Federal Grant

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District this week submitted its application to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant. In an effort to revitalize one of Birmingham’s most historic neighborhoods, Smithfield, HABD submitted an application for a CNI grant...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

4 restaurants to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner

It’s never too early to schedule your Valentine’s Day dinner. For those who want to impress their significant other with a romantic date this year, check out these delicious, mood-setting restaurants around Birmingham. 1. Pursell Farms. Pursell Farms is one of the most beautiful venues in the Greater...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi man died last night after he was hit by a car on Hwy 280 according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, was in the 4600 block of US Highway 280 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. He...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

