Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 20, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Felony Shoplifter Stealing MoreThe World Around JaeHoover, AL
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
The Junior League of Birmingham has been serving the community for 100 years [VIDEO]
The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) recently celebrated 100 years of service in The Magic City. We attended their Centennial Gala and had the chance to hear from some amazing speakers and meet the incredible women that make up the Junior League. Missed it? Keep reading for an exclusive look at the centennial celebration.
Tuscaloosa opens state’s first ‘one-stop’ community resource center for student, family services
Tuscaloosa City Schools has opened a new community resource center – the first of its kind in the state to connect students and families to local nonprofits and wrap-around services. The center, called New Heights, has partnered with 10 local organizations that focus on education, homelessness and homelessness prevention,...
Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church one of 34 historic Black churches receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK (AP) — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial civil rights organizing meetings were held during […]
‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction. Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process. “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations
HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
Ten new and upcoming Birmingham restaurants to add to your list in 2023
Looking to dine at a few new restaurants this year? Here are 10 Birmingham-area eateries to add to your list. Aww Shucks, the popular, Guinness World Record-winning Birmingham food truck specializing in fire-roasted corn, held the grand opening for its brick and mortar location on Jan. 20 . The restaurant, located in North Avondale, offers a primarily vegetarian menu including fire-roasted corn and creamy skillet corn-stuffed baked potatoes.
Pinson Elementary School remembers School Resource Officer after unexpected passing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff at Pinson Elementary are mourning the loss of a beloved member of their team. School Resource Deputy Patrick Leblanc died earlier this week and school leaders are now working to provide grief resources for the students. “He really touched everyone in the building,”...
7 amazing weekend events including live music + Birmingham Boat Show—Jan. 20-22
From can’t-miss performances to a community seed swap, Birmingham is bustling with excitement this weekend. Read on to learn which events to put on your calendar—January 20-22. Bite-sized news. Shows galore: Here are 11 concerts you won’t want to miss at the Alys Stephens Center this spring including...
Multiple Disabilities Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!Multiple Disabilities Teacher
Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This week’s winner is Ms. Margaret Colburn, a multiple disabilities teacher at...
Jefferson County Amphitheater could soon face funding vote from Birmingham city council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential you could see your favorite artist performing in Uptown appears to be increasing. The Birmingham City Council has set a date for when they will vote on providing $5 million in funding for a Jefferson County Amphitheater. The council is expected to vote on...
Birmingham to celebrate Ramsay Rams championship win with parade downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Birmingham will host a parade for the Ramsay High School football team to celebrate their championship win. The Rams captured the 5A AHSAA Football Championship with a win last month over Charles Henderson High. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in front of Boutwell Auditorium. It will […]
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Donates $50,000 for ASU Business Scholarships
Alabama State University (ASU) alumnus and Birmingham attorney Eric Welch Guster knows the importance of giving back to the community, especially to his alma mater. To follow that passion, Guster has given the gift of access to education by establishing the Eric Guster, Esq. College of Business Administration endowed scholarship in the amount of $50,000.
The Venue Tuscaloosa Draws Closer to Opening as Owners Add Finishing Touches to Facility
Tuscaloosa will soon have a new gathering spot for people of all ages to enjoy food and entertainment as the opening of The Venue Tuscaloosa draws near. Bryan Finison, owner of the soon-to-come entertainment spot says the doors for the space are expected to open in the next few weeks as the organizers navigates the final steps to complete the project.
Birmingham Housing Authority Submits $50 Million Federal Grant
The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District this week submitted its application to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant. In an effort to revitalize one of Birmingham’s most historic neighborhoods, Smithfield, HABD submitted an application for a CNI grant...
4 restaurants to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner
It’s never too early to schedule your Valentine’s Day dinner. For those who want to impress their significant other with a romantic date this year, check out these delicious, mood-setting restaurants around Birmingham. 1. Pursell Farms. Pursell Farms is one of the most beautiful venues in the Greater...
Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi man died last night after he was hit by a car on Hwy 280 according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, was in the 4600 block of US Highway 280 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. He...
Major Birmingham repair project to start on Highway 280
Birmingham Water Works announced Thursday it will begin a major repair project on Highway 280 near the Shades Treatment Plant.
Rare Snow Goose sighting in Mountain Brook Village has birdwatchers thrilled on social media
Earlier this week, social media was a “flutter” on several birding social media sites when the Mountain Brook Animal Control posted a photo and comment about a Snow Goose that had landed in Mountain Brook Village. Below is the post on Facebook:. “A rare sight for Mountain Brook!...
