Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
Joan Phyllis Bates, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Phyllis Bates, 87, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Brookdale Salem, where she had been a resident. She was born May 3, 1935 in Kingston, New Hampshire, the daughter of John and Alice Simes. She married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Bates and...
Margaret Mae Flasck, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae Flasck, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1956 to Alvin and Geraldine (Kersten) Zecher in Youngstown, Ohio. Margaret was known for her big heart, she loved her family and they felt the same...
Corrine B. Henry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne B. Henry, 85, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Corinne was born February 23, 1937, the daughter of Naldo Davey and Florence Marsh. Corinne started her work career as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. She worked for Eastern Airlines for ten years,...
John Santillo, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Santillo, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023. Mr. Santillo was born April 9, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Cosmo and Louise DeRose Santillo. Raised in Youngstown, John was a graduate of East High School, Class...
Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born September 23, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Warren G. Webster and Connie Mae Ringeisen Tenney Webster. Aaron...
James C. Wilkinson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Wilkinson, 82, passed away January 19, 2023 at Hospice House with his family by his side. James was born February 7, 1940, in Salem, a son of the late Robert and Bernice Scott Wilkinson. James graduated from Toronto High School and Wheeling Barber...
William “Bill” H. Staaf, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Staaf, Jr., 96, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Born in Youngstown on January 8, 1927, “Bill” was the son of William H. and Mary Betty (Hahn) Staaf and was a lifelong area resident.
Robert E. Janesh, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Tuesday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers for Robert E. Janesh, 88, who passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023 at the Liberty Health Care Center.
William G. Reddersen, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Reddersen, Jr., “Bill”, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday evening, January 16, 2023, after a hard fought two-and-a-half-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. Bill was born on April 30, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late...
Martin Watson Eunice, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Martin Watson Eunice, 68, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 after a long battle with kidney disease and recent complications from heart disease. “Uncle Marty,” as he was affectionately known around town, was born on June 18, 1954. He was a 1972 graduate of Girard...
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
Ralph Mark Wehr, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Mark Wehr, 87, of Green Beaver Road, died at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Ralph was born on June 7, 1935 in a little house on Sycamore Avenue on the west side of Youngstown, the youngest child of the late Leona (Mook) Wehr and Vernon Wehr and had lived in the area all of his life.
Cynthia M. Wells, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. Wells, 75, died January 18, 2023. Cindy was born February 22, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Ethel Boyer Wells. A 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. Cindy worked the majority of her career as a teller...
Scott Boserman, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Boserman, 45 of Boardman, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a long battle with kidney disease. Scott was born May 11, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Michael and Ghislaine (Rossignol) Boserman. He was a 1995 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
Betty Jo Stout, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Stout, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1935, in Meadowbrook, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William and the late Ruby (Keener) Lipscomb. She worked in the service...
Nelson W. Schiavi, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson Schiavi, 60, passed away unexpectedly, with his family at his side, in the early hours of Sunday, January 8, 2023. Nelson was born on June 22, 1962 to Antonella (Cianci) and Aldo Schiavi in Caracas, Venezuela. He graduated high school in Seattle, Washington in...
William C. Bailey, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” C. Bailey, age 67, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on June 7, 1955, in Columbiana, son of the late Clyde and Arlene Harrold Bailey. Bill was a graduate...
Robert D. Zwingler, Sr., New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” D. Zwingler, Sr., 88, formerly of Poland, passed away early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Geneva Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Geneva surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 20, 1934, in New Springfield, Ohio, a...
David Allen Lavorini, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Lavorini, 68, died peacefully, Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home. David was born July 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Lido and Dorothy Rice Lavorini. He was a graduate of Springdale High School in Pittsburgh and...
