SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Mark Wehr, 87, of Green Beaver Road, died at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Ralph was born on June 7, 1935 in a little house on Sycamore Avenue on the west side of Youngstown, the youngest child of the late Leona (Mook) Wehr and Vernon Wehr and had lived in the area all of his life.

SALEM, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO