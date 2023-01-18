Read full article on original website
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Football Fans! It’s Playoff Time and We Have the Best Sports Bars in New Jersey
It is that time of year, football playoff season and two of our local NFL teams are still in it and will collide this weekend in Philadelphia. The Giants are coming off a huge win in Minnesota as they upset the favored Vikings and now head down the New Jersey Turnpike to battle the Philadelphia Eagles.
Riding Disney’s Closing Splash Mountain One Final Time
We traveled from Atlantic City, New Jersey and almost missed it, forever. Disney World and Disneyland's "Splash Mountain" rides will permanently close on Monday, on January 23, 2023. In its place will be Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is currently set to open in late 2024. The new ride will be...
Fun National Retailer With 27 Stores in NJ Files for Bankruptcy
New Jersey-based Party City has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The retailer, with 27 locations in the Garden State and over 800 across the country, made the move on Tuesday after years of losses and weak sales, which were made worse by inflation, and even a helium shortage that impacted its ability to sell balloons.
Want to drive the Nutmobile? Here is how to apply in NJ
🥜 Recent college grads can apply to become Planters' next "Peanutter" 🥜 Newly-hired Peanutters can drive the NUTMobile for a year and be ambassadors. 🥜 Must have a bachelor's degree, a valid driver's license, and be willing to travel. Ready to go nuts?. Planters is looking to...
