Roger Alexander Rhea of Clinton
Roger Alexander Rhea of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at the age of 85 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Roger was born on August 7, 1937 to J.B. and Thelma Grace (McDonald) Rhea. After graduating from Clinton High School in 1955, he founded Rhea’s...
Student group in Anderson County builds character through service
A group of fifth grade boys at Norwood Elementary School in Anderson County are learning through serving.
'It's an honor' | Lenoir City senior destined for spotlight as new 'Youth of the Year'
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — An East Tennessee teenage leader officially has the title "Youth of the Year." The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley hosted its annual competition and ceremony Thursday night. The Youth of the Year Award recognizes Boys and Girls Club members who show leadership,...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
Dr. Charles Scott James, age 51 of Rocky Top
Dr. Charles Scott James, age 51 of Rocky Top, passed away at UT Medical Center of Knoxville on January 16, 2023, being comforted by the ones he loved after succumbing in his fight with neuroendocrine cancer. Once reaching the point of no return in his battle, he responded. “I get to go home.”
Music Spotlight: Emily Ann Roberts
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – When I think of what country music ought to sound like, a voice like Emily Ann Roberts’ comes to mind. I suppose part of the reason she sings and talks “right” to me is that she was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, not too far from where I was reared.
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
Knox County announces new public health officer
‘It doesn’t matter, it’s my son’ | Community fundraises for student ahead of risky surgery. Beloved student at Heritage High School gets support from his community following a medical diagnosis. As ‘We Back Pat’ week tips off the legacy of Pat Summitt continues. Updated: 5...
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
Dolly Parton birthday bash planned in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A historic building in Dolly Parton’s career planned to celebrate her birthday and debut a new mural in her honor on Thursday in downtown Sevierville. Maisie Thompson called it a labor of love as she put the finishing touches on the mural of Dolly. “To...
Local Church brings new initiative to discuss difficult issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.
Couple married in Vol-themed wedding
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lifetime Vol fans Susan and Roy Hughes got married on Jan. 14, and started their marriage on Rocky Top. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, the Hughes got married in front of the Volunteer Statue in Circle Park. “We’re both huge fans,” Susan Hughes said....
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
CPD purchases K9 from Campbell County
The Clinton Police Department has a new K9 officer. Tuesday night, the Campbell County Commission voted to approve selling K9 Santos to the CPD for $3000. Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker says that the three-and-a-half year old male German Shepherd will be partnered with K9 handler Matt Howell, whose previous four-legged partner passed away last year.
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
Plan to bring mental health hospital to Knox County in the works
A new mental health hospital could be built in Knox County. Mayor Glenn Jacobs told WATE the state is interested in creating more mental health facilities in our area. It's up in the air where exactly the hospital would go or how big it would be but Jacobs says the project is looking promising.
Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville
Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
Roane County anti-drug coalition helps teens stop vaping
A recent FDA study shows one in ten middle and high school students admit they use e-cigarettes. That's right at 3 million kids.
