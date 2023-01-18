ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

BCSO: Two men charged with assault after fight on Monday, one charged with assault on first responder

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested after a fight at a Louisville Road home on Monday. According to a police report, Trenton Ford and David Verrico were in an argument that escalated into a fight on Monday. They said at one point, Ford grabbed a large ceramic bowl and hit Verrico on the head with it.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week

The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system. Operation LoCo: Multiple sex offenders arrested. Updated: 17 hours ago. Deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office checked on registered sex offenders within...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Deadly North Knoxville shooting update

Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Body found floating in Putnam County lake

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found floating in a Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was notified of the body by a TWRA agent who was on a training mission on Center Hill Lake near the Hickey Boat Ramp. The victim...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WATE

Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified

Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thebig1063.com

Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing congestion in Knox County Saturday afternoon. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the plane made the landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit. The TDOT Smartway map stated the “disabled vehicle”...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy