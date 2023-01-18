Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville pool, pronounced dead at hospital
A Cookeville girl died shortly after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville …. A Cookeville girl died shortly after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs …. Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they...
Cookeville child found drowned in pool after reported missing
A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing in Cookeville Thursday was found at the bottom of a nearby pool and later pronounced dead after she was taken to a local hospital.
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
WSMV
‘It is terrible’: Neighbors speak out about missing child found in pool
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 is learning more about a missing 3-year-old girl found Thursday in the bottom of a pool. People who live in the area said they saw Cookeville police officers crying and soaking wet after jumping into the pool to try to save the girl. “It is...
'What if these were one of my kids' | Man meets young girl after helping save her in fatal crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a man was heading down East Magnolia Avenue when he said he saw a major crash that killed a man and injured five people, including two children. Davey Spurgeon captured the moments leading up to the impact on his helmet camera. He jumped into...
Suspect sought after $2,500 fraudulent purchase at West Town Mall
The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a man suspected of making a large, fraudulent purchase at West Town Mall.
Middle TN man found dead in Center Hill Lake
The body of Spencer Harville, 40, of Putnam County, was found floating in the water at Center Hill Lake.
WDEF
Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
wvlt.tv
Bystander performs CPR on badly injured children in fatal Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the midst of a hectic scene on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville, a man who was on an afternoon motorcycle ride went out of his way to help a child in need. A fatal crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams on Tuesday afternoon,...
BCSO: Two men charged with assault after fight on Monday, one charged with assault on first responder
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested after a fight at a Louisville Road home on Monday. According to a police report, Trenton Ford and David Verrico were in an argument that escalated into a fight on Monday. They said at one point, Ford grabbed a large ceramic bowl and hit Verrico on the head with it.
wvlt.tv
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system. Operation LoCo: Multiple sex offenders arrested. Updated: 17 hours ago. Deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office checked on registered sex offenders within...
‘Baby Wyatt:’ National agency asks for help identifying dead baby found in Oak Ridge
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy.
Loudon Co. man sentenced to 23 years for killing man during a confrontation
A Loudon County man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to killing another man during a confrontation, according to the 9th District Attorney Russell Johnson.
WATE
Deadly North Knoxville shooting update
Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
fox17.com
Body found floating in Putnam County lake
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found floating in a Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was notified of the body by a TWRA agent who was on a training mission on Center Hill Lake near the Hickey Boat Ramp. The victim...
WATE
Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified
Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
thebig1063.com
Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death
A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies will not be charged, DA says
Two years later: Shooting at Mac Lounge on Magnolia Ave. case still unsolved. It has been two years since two men were killed in East Knoxville, and the family still does not have answers. Home for at-risk youth and families in need left unlivable after deadly crash. Updated: 10 hours...
wvlt.tv
TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing congestion in Knox County Saturday afternoon. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the plane made the landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit. The TDOT Smartway map stated the “disabled vehicle”...
Comments / 0