ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

These are the biggest snowfalls recorded in North Dakota history

(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakotans need to take their vitamins, study finds

It's already a well-known fact that due to the unfortunately harsh winters we face up here in North Dakota, getting our fill of every essential vitamin -- especially Vitamin D -- can be difficult. But a recent study has revealed that this isn't the only part of a healthy body that ND residents need to pay more attention to.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota legislature considering amending voting requirements, adding U.S passport option to show proof of citizenship

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are considering allowing another form of ID when showing up to vote. A state Senate bill would allow voters to show a valid passport as proof of citizenship at the polls, on top of other already pre-approved methods like a valid drivers license, tribal I-D, and similar methods. North Dakota is the only state that doesn't require voter registration.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
keyzradio.com

What North Dakota City Has the Most Crime?

Here are the top 10 North Dakota cities with the most crime, according to available data. The city’s annual crime rate is 2,312 incidents for every 100,000 people. Minot has a lower overall crime rate than the country as a whole, and is 2% higher than the overall crime rate in North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
KDHL AM 920

The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You

There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy