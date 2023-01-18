Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
abc27.com
Changes coming to Hersheypark in 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For its 117th season, Hersheypark has some changes and additions coming in 2023. Some of these are big and some are small, but all the changes coming are pretty sweet!. The first major change to the park has to do with the reimagining of the...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/21/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 21. Donald I. Deiter, 86, of Duncannon passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center. He was born Oct. 30, 1936, in Harrisburg to Edward W. Sr. and Ruth L. (May) Deiter. A 1954 graduate of...
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to Yelp
Harrisburg is a fun place to visit for day trips. There's plenty of food to try, historic places to see, and plenty of things to do. Today, it's all about the food, and here are the top 4 restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Yelp:
Colorful French macarons in fun flavors from Cumberland County restaurant: Best Eats
Matt Hicks recently took over ownership of Helena’s Café & Crêperie in Carlisle where you can indulge in a variety of sweet and savory crêpes. Choices range from bacon, egg, and gruyere cheese, or fresh spinach and feta filled, to Nutella or butter and local honey, just to name a few. Weekend specials are fun and inventive creations.
Lancaster native Taylor Kinney taking a leave of absence from ‘Chicago Fire’: reports
A Lancaster County native who portrays the fan-favorite character Lt. Kelly Severide on NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” is reportedly taking a leave of absence from the show. Deadline reported that Taylor Kinney, who has portrayed Severide since the show launched in 2012, is “taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter.”
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke receives fourth offer from ACC program
It’s been a busy week in the Mid-Penn football recruiting scene, and that definitely applies to Elias Coke. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg freshman wide receiver picked up his third offer of the week—and fourth overall—on Friday, announcing on Twitter...
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
Dance the night away: Beginners learn country line dancing at York County restaurant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When was the last time you broke out your dancing shoes?. On Wednesday night, members of the community did just that as they tried out country line dancing in York County. Dancin' With Brittanie hosted the event at the Eagles Nest Restaurant & Event Venue...
abc27.com
Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
Cedar Cliff OL Lucas Andrezeski makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff offensive lineman Lucas Andrezeski is off the board. The senior told PennLive Saturday that he has committed to East Stroudsburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “Most colleges bring up family, but ESU really is,” the 6-foot-4, 275 pounder said. “All the...
Cedar Cliff girls hoops cruise past Hershey to keep undefeated campaign rolling
Cedar Cliff (15-0) used a well-balanced offensive outing to secure an emphatic 57-19 divisional victory over Hershey (0-15) Friday. The Colts led 28-6 by halftime and never faltered. The Colts saw 13 different players tally points, led by a 9-point outing from Olivia Jones. Teammates Lydia Kaercher and Alexis Buie...
Cashless facilities, ‘high energy’ sportsbooks, interactive gaming: Designing today’s casino
A lot of thought and work goes into the design of a new casino. Every detail, from the overall theme to making sure that there isn’t any glare on the slot machines or table games, requires careful consideration. That’s true for Parx Casino Shippensburg, Pennsylvania’s 17th casino, which opens...
Host township for central Pa.’s newest casino hopes to win big in tax money
Shippensburg Township has a population of around 4,200 people. And the township employs just seven people. It’s home to Shippensburg University, which takes up 65 percent of potential taxable property in the municipality. There’s just one problem. As a state school, Shippensburg University doesn’t pay property taxes.
WGAL
Update provided on homeless encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg is giving people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge until Sunday to leave the encampment, citing Thursday's rain. The extended deadline to relocate is giving people that live at the encampment a little more time to get their personal belongings packed, but also more time to accept the fact that home will now be somewhere else, which is not easy.
Youthful Central Dauphin throws ‘best half of the season’ at Altoona to take command of Commonwealth
Perhaps Randy Gambelunghe even surprised himself at halftime Friday. But there was Central Dauphin’s longtime girls basketball coach offering these words to his Rams.
Central Dauphin boys basketball falls to Hempfield in L-L/Mid-Penn Showcase game
The Central Dauphin boys basketball team dropped a 59-48 decision to Hempfield Saturday in a non-conference game. The game was part of the Lancaster-Lebanon League/Mid-Penn Conference Showcase at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School. Hempfield’s offense was paced by Chase Calabretta and Ben Troyer, who scored 15 points each....
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
West Perry girls clip Gettysburg 41-37 in spirited MPC Colonial showdown
West Perry (7-8) and Gettysburg (1-15) battled back and forth, but the Mustangs ultimately prevailed in a tightly-contested 41-37 overtime battle. The Mustangs outscored the Warriors 4-0 in the overtime stanza to seal the ‘W’. Allison Yoder netted 19 points to power the Mustangs offensively. Teammate Alexsa Frederick...
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
PennLive.com
