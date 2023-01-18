Contributed Photo/Courtesy EAC: EAC’s Symphonic Choir has begun and invites the public to join every Thursday evening from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Thatcher — The Symphonic Choir at Eastern Arizona College reconvened this week and invites all interested individuals to join them for the semester. Unlike other vocal groups, this choir was specifically formed to allow community members to continue singing as part of the College’s music program. The ensemble is open to singers of all abilities ages 14 and up; no audition is required to join.

THATCHER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO