gilaherald.com
3A South is Thatcher’s to lose, but the Eagles are eyeing state as their goal
THATCHER – Bradley Curtis had an all-star night with 40 points and 11 rebounds to lead Thatcher over Tanque Verde on Wednesday, 82-69. “It was a good experience,” said Thatcher head coach Kyle Hull. “That team is tough. They’re young . . . they get on the gas and they don’t get off the throttle (on) both offense and defense.”
gilaherald.com
Dorothy Stinson Spelling Bee is in the books
SAFFORD – Congratulations to sixth grader Chassidy Echols for winning the Dorothy Stinson Elementary Spelling Bee on Friday. After 16 grueling rounds, Echols correctly spelled “geopolitics” for the win. Fifth grader Anthony Tucker was the runner-up.
gilaherald.com
Community invited to join EAC’s Symphonic Choir
Contributed Photo/Courtesy EAC: EAC’s Symphonic Choir has begun and invites the public to join every Thursday evening from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Thatcher — The Symphonic Choir at Eastern Arizona College reconvened this week and invites all interested individuals to join them for the semester. Unlike other vocal groups, this choir was specifically formed to allow community members to continue singing as part of the College’s music program. The ensemble is open to singers of all abilities ages 14 and up; no audition is required to join.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for January 10 – 16
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Jan. 10 – 16, 2023. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. January...
