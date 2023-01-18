Read full article on original website
Related
Marvel Snap Collector’s Reserve: How do Players Get These Boxes?
Everyone loves a good loot box. You can’t beat that feeling of excitement when the animation finishes and you open something truly great. Marvel Snap uses these loot boxes to give players more access to cards and currency. While opening up some boosters isn’t the most rewarding, opening up a new card is always a great time. Once players reach Collection Level 1000, they gain access to a new type of of loot box called “Collector’s Reserve”. The Marvel Snap Collector’s Reserve boxes can be collected buy increasing your Collection Level.
Battle for Olympus Overwatch 2 Leaderboard Tracker
A few days after the start of the Battle for Olympus, people have been beginning to wonder just which character is topping the leaderboards. The character with the most eliminations through the Battle for Olympus will have their likeness immortalized as a statue on Ilios for all to see. The only problem is that players don’t have a live leaderboard to watch the progress of each character. Overwatch 2 players need to wait for the official leaderboard to be revealed via Overwatch 2 social channels. Luckily for those who don’t want to run around looking for each post, TGH has got you covered.
Marvel Snap Pro Bundle: Is it Worth it?
In today’s gaming enviroment, almost every developer has transitioned to a free-to-play model with in game transactions. Marvel Snap is a game that is looking to be a bit more aggressive in their pricing when it comes to in-game purchases. With the most recent sale, titled the “Pro Bundle”, Marvel Snap players are a bit unsure whether or buy this new offer. Some deals have offered cards and cosmetics, while this one is all about Collection Level. Players got to know, is it even worth it to grab the Marvel Snap Pro Bundle?
Battle For Olympus Character Tier List
The Battle for Olympus is on! The newest arcade game mode in Overwatch 2 is underway and it is a showdown of legends. Seven characters have ascended to Mount Olympus but only one will walk away immortalized on Ilios. Every elimination in Battle for Olympus is one step further to getting a statue of the character who tallies the most at the end of the event. While players will want to play as their favorite character, some players will want to play a couple of games to get their daily win bonus. Not all gods are created equal in this arena battle, and here is the Battle for Olympus tier list.
3 Patriot Deck Lists To Try Out in Marvel Snap
There’s nothing quite like opening up a card that screams “build around me”. It happens in Magic, it happens in Hearthstone, and it’s happening once again in Marvel Snap. A card that particularly caught my eye was Patriot, a card that is both simple and very powerful. Buffing friendly cards is typically a very strong strategy but picking the right cards to fill up around Patriot can be a tricky task. Of course, some players won’t have every card available in Marvel Snap, so here are just a few Patriot deck lists that players can give a try.
What is the Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year Event Start Date?
The Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year is finally here. The new event is hopping into the server soon, and players should be excited to get into the action. The Lunar New Year event celebrates the Lunar New Year by bringing in new skins, ushering back in some fan favorite game modes, and plenty of other great new cosmetic content. As of Tuesday January 17, players now know the Overwatch 2 Lunar new Year Event start date. Players can check out all the latest content when the event goes live later that day on January 17.
Persona 4 Golden Kanji Social Link Guide
With the launch of Persona 4 Golden, new players will stumble upon Kanji Tatsumi, the Emperor Confidant. If players wish to progress their relationship with him, this Persona 4 Golden Kanji Social Link Guide will help do just that. In order to start the link with Kanji, players can talk...
Fire Emblem Engage Sommie Feed Preferences
Fire Emblem Engage has finally arrived. While not being received as well as Three-Houses, many believe that some of the core game mechanics help what is a more average story. Luckily there is still a lot to do in the game including seeing heroes from the past and interacting with the many playable characters in the game. One that has caught the attention of many players is not a playable character at all but one that players will still see a lot. Sommie, the dog-looking friend on the Somniel is there to be cute and give players some much-needed rewards. Here are the Fire Emblem Engage Sommie Feed Preferences.
100 Thieves 2023 LCS Schedule
The LCS has gone through a lot of changes for the 2023 season. The format is the same but the times and dates have changed and most of the teams have mostly new rosters. This should be an exciting time for the LCS for a lot of reasons and heading into the Spring Split, teams will be looking to show that they made the right moves. Since every game will be so important fans may be wondering, when does their team play and who is their opponent each week? To help answer that, here is the 100 Thieves 2023 LCS Schedule.
League of Legends 13.1 Patch Notes: To New Beginnings
The new League of Legends 13.1 Patch Notes are arriving and bringing with them a sense of renewal. A new season has arrived for everyone to try and grind their way to the top. There’s a good amount in these Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 13.1 Patch Notes.
Is Monster Hunter Rise Crossplay?
Monster Hunter Rise is finally making its way to Xbox and Playstation consoles after the release of Monster Hunter World. Since Nintendo Switch users already received the title at an earlier date, it’s fair for gamers to ask, does Monster Hunter Rise feature crossplay?. Multiplayer Experience. Monster Hunter Rise...
How to Get Fire Emblem Engage Edelgard
Fire Emblem Engage has finally arrived. While not being received as well as Three-Houses, many believe that some of the core game mechanics help what is a more average story. Luckily there is still a lot to do in the game including seeing heroes from the past and interacting with the many playable characters in the game. When discussing heroes of the past, players can play with characters from the beginning like Marth and also some of the newest heroes like Claude, Dimitri and Edelgard from Three Houses. Here is how to get the triad of Claude, Dimitri and Edelgard in Fire Emblem Engage.
When Is The Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection?
Gamers can now celebrate the dawn of the New Year in the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection, when it releases on January 24. This collection event will include new cosmetics and a new LTM game mode. So Hardcore. With this collection comes Hardcore Royale, the newest LTM to make its...
When Is Apex Legends Hardcore Royale?
Gamers can now celebrate the dawn of the New Year in the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection. when it releases on January 24, players will be able to play the new LTM game mode in Apex Legends, Hardcore Royale. So Hardcore. With this collection comes the addition of Hardcore Royale,...
L.A. Gladiators Sign Danteh
The Los Angeles Gladiators have announced that they have signed Dante “Danteh” Cruz from free agency. According to head coach Sam “face” Merewether, Danteh will be playing Main Tank for the 2023 season. He most recently played for the Houston Outlaws where he played both Tank and DPS characters.
TFT 13.1 Patch Notes: No More Jax and Yuumi
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 13.1 Patch Notes will be a much bigger patch for the game. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 13.1 Notes.
Is There A Fire Emblem Engage Marriage System?
With a whole new roster of characters, there’s no doubt that gamers are wondering bout the romance options in Fire Emblem Engage. Although it’s in the game’s name, the Fire Emblem Engage marriage system has been replaced but was replaced with a much more “engaging” feature.
LEC Power Rankings: 2023 Winter Split Week 1
The LEC 2023 season is finally starting after Rogue surprised everyone and swept G2 in the 2022 Summer Finals. Two new teams have joined or merged into the LEC and there is a brand new format that should shake things up. It will certainly make things interesting and will make doing Power Rankings a bit different. That being said, here are the LEC 2022 Winter Split Week 1 Power Rankings.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 1