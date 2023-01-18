Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Roger Alexander Rhea of Clinton
Roger Alexander Rhea of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at the age of 85 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Roger was born on August 7, 1937 to J.B. and Thelma Grace (McDonald) Rhea. After graduating from Clinton High School in 1955, he founded Rhea’s...
WYSH AM 1380
Lee Roy Cantrell, 87, of Harriman
Lee Roy Cantrell, age 87 of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Monday, January 17, 2023. Lee Roy was born in Pound, Virginia on July 4, 1935. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1954 and served until his retirement in 1977. After retirement, he went back to college and graduated in 1983 with a Bachelors degree from Lincoln Memorial University. Upon completing his degree, he worked and retired from TOSHA in January of 2000. He was a proud member of the DAV Chapter 26 (Oliver Springs, TN), VFW Post 9600 (Pound, Virginia), East Fork Masonic Lodge 460, F&AM (Dyllis community of Roane County, TN), and Dyllis Baptist Church. Lee Roy devoted his life to helping others, neighbors, and doing everything he could for the DAV. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and farming.
WYSH AM 1380
Dr. Charles Scott James, age 51 of Rocky Top
Dr. Charles Scott James, age 51 of Rocky Top, passed away at UT Medical Center of Knoxville on January 16, 2023, being comforted by the ones he loved after succumbing in his fight with neuroendocrine cancer. Once reaching the point of no return in his battle, he responded. “I get to go home.”
WYSH AM 1380
CPD purchases K9 from Campbell County
The Clinton Police Department has a new K9 officer. Tuesday night, the Campbell County Commission voted to approve selling K9 Santos to the CPD for $3000. Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker says that the three-and-a-half year old male German Shepherd will be partnered with K9 handler Matt Howell, whose previous four-legged partner passed away last year.
WYSH AM 1380
OR planners OK new Weigel’s site plan
The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission approved a site plan Thursday for a new Weigel’s at South Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road. Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that the vote was unanimous. The project still requires approval to build an exit from and entrance to South...
WYSH AM 1380
LaFollette Utilities Board announces planned water outage for Jan. 24
The La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) wants customers to know that there will be a scheduled water outage for Tuesday, January 24th, from 8 am until 5 pm. LUB crews, along with a third-party construction company, will have the water service off at Cawood Drive, next to the Speedwell Post Office, up to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 63.
WYSH AM 1380
UT-Battelle hires search firm to aid in hunt for new ORNL Director
(UT-Battelle/ORNL) UT-Battelle has retained executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to assist in the search for the next director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory. ORNL is a Department of Energy laboratory with a broad research portfolio that includes materials science, energy technologies, supercomputing, neutron and nuclear science, and isotope production.
WYSH AM 1380
TBI, CCSO probe leads to charges against woman in husband’s OD death
The TBI says that a joint investigation by it and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on charges connected to her husband’s drug overdose death almost two years ago. According to a TBI release, on April 2, 2021, special agents...
