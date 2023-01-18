ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Social justice, collaboration mark 22 years of departing United Way official’s Jackson career

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Ken Toll wanted to help those in need and make Jackson County a more welcoming place when he joined the United Way of Jackson County 22 years ago. Today, Toll is feeling pretty good about what he’s accomplished and has decided to leave his role as chief operations officer, saying the United Way is at a place where it no longer needs him.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Clinton County community reacts to potential industrial site

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan business owners and Clinton County leaders said the push to bring high-tech manufacturing to Eagle Township is at the very early stage. They hosted a public meeting on Thursday to get feedback from community members and those living nearby. Many have concerns. Several speakers pressed the Eagle Township board […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Sweetheart deal’

In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Three men arrested in Calhoun County human trafficking sting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after attempting to meet up with a child for sex, but instead met with police officers, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Friday. Education: Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event. Officers were communicating with individuals online...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay for trash

Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay …. Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay for trash. Keith Norman interview on the firing of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. Mother, daughter charged after allegedly taking dog …. Two Sullivan County women face theft charges after...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Tree trimming will close a Jackson street

JACKSON, MI – Tree trimming will close a main Jackson street on Monday. Wildwood Avenue between S. Wisner Street and S. West Avenue is closing at 8 a.m. Jan. 23, so city of Jackson Department of Public Works crews can safely trim trees along the street. DPW crews are...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Woman gets probation for embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business

SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wkar.org

Lansing appeals verdict of former firefighter's hostile work environment suit

The City of Lansing is appealing the verdict of a federal case that ruled in favor of a former firefighter who alleged he faced a hostile work environment. A jury sided with Michael Lynn Jr. in October when he claimed he faced discrimination while working as a firefighter with the city of Lansing. He was awarded $1 million in damages.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Suspects wanted for vandalism at Grass Lake schools

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- At least two people are suspected in a vandalism spree that left several Grass Lake Community Schools buildings covered in graffiti last month. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identify two suspects caught on camera during a vandalism incident at the schools on Dec. 29. Stills of the two suspects were uploaded to the sheriff’s office Facebook page Wednesday, Jan. 18.
GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Modernized electrical upgrades coming soon to Jackson’s Cascades Falls

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Upgrades aiming to improve Jackson’s Cascades Falls are coming this year. In December, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a $106,091 contract with A Plus Electric, Inc. to make electrical upgrades at the falls at 1401 S. Brown St. The upgrades aim to modernize the equipment, Board Chairman James “Steve” Shotwell Jr., District 5, said.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy