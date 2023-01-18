Read full article on original website
Social justice, collaboration mark 22 years of departing United Way official’s Jackson career
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Ken Toll wanted to help those in need and make Jackson County a more welcoming place when he joined the United Way of Jackson County 22 years ago. Today, Toll is feeling pretty good about what he’s accomplished and has decided to leave his role as chief operations officer, saying the United Way is at a place where it no longer needs him.
State grants help bolster liaison officer staffing for Jackson County schools
JACKSON, MI - East Jackson Community Schools Superintendent Steve Doerr knew he had to act quickly when he learned last summer that staffing issues at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were going to affect liaison officer positions in Jackson County schools. Doerr learned grant funding might be made available...
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
‘It’s just horrific.’ Jackson County woman loses 3 children, 2 grandchildren in one year
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Patty Kerton has lost three children and two grandchildren in the past year, and the strain of those deaths, both emotionally and financially, has only gotten worse. “Financially, we’re drowning -- literally we’re drowning,” Kerton said. The first in what would become a...
Clinton County community reacts to potential industrial site
CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan business owners and Clinton County leaders said the push to bring high-tech manufacturing to Eagle Township is at the very early stage. They hosted a public meeting on Thursday to get feedback from community members and those living nearby. Many have concerns. Several speakers pressed the Eagle Township board […]
Jackson School Board calls for unity, man found guilty of murder: Jackson headlines Jan. 14-19
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson School Board called for unity this week after a member’s comment on “whiteness” on social media drew criticism. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. It became clear to some of its members on Tuesday...
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Sweetheart deal’
In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
Jackson non-profit equips kids to reach their full potential
It's called Rise Above. The goal? Give kids who were suspended, expelled, or removed from school a second chance, and help them reach their full potential
WWMTCw
Three men arrested in Calhoun County human trafficking sting
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Three individuals were arrested Thursday after attempting to meet up with a child for sex, but instead met with police officers, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Friday. Education: Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event. Officers were communicating with individuals online...
wtvbam.com
Three men arrested in Marshall after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – Three men were arrested on Thursday in Marshall after they allegedly thought they were chatting with 14-year-old children on social media and were actually communicating with police officers. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests came as part of an investigation involving their human...
WLNS
Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay for trash
Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay …. Lansing issues late notices to people with autopay for trash. Keith Norman interview on the firing of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. Mother, daughter charged after allegedly taking dog …. Two Sullivan County women face theft charges after...
Tree trimming will close a Jackson street
JACKSON, MI – Tree trimming will close a main Jackson street on Monday. Wildwood Avenue between S. Wisner Street and S. West Avenue is closing at 8 a.m. Jan. 23, so city of Jackson Department of Public Works crews can safely trim trees along the street. DPW crews are...
Woman gets probation for embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business
SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
wkar.org
Lansing appeals verdict of former firefighter's hostile work environment suit
The City of Lansing is appealing the verdict of a federal case that ruled in favor of a former firefighter who alleged he faced a hostile work environment. A jury sided with Michael Lynn Jr. in October when he claimed he faced discrimination while working as a firefighter with the city of Lansing. He was awarded $1 million in damages.
Locally owned dispensary opens 24/7 location near I-94 in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, MI-- For those who love marijuana, they will never be empty-handed thanks to Lake Effect opening a 24/7 drive-thru. The new highly visible location close to I-94 is Lake Effect’s latest effort to attract and retain customers in the increasingly competitive legal cannabis market in Michigan.
Free parking lot created just for employees of downtown Jackson businesses
JACKSON, MI – Employees of downtown Jackson businesses no longer have to worry about where they’ll park when going to work. The city of Jackson has created a special free parking lot just for them. Dozens of new businesses and apartments have been added to the downtown-area in...
Suspects wanted for vandalism at Grass Lake schools
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- At least two people are suspected in a vandalism spree that left several Grass Lake Community Schools buildings covered in graffiti last month. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identify two suspects caught on camera during a vandalism incident at the schools on Dec. 29. Stills of the two suspects were uploaded to the sheriff’s office Facebook page Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
Modernized electrical upgrades coming soon to Jackson’s Cascades Falls
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Upgrades aiming to improve Jackson’s Cascades Falls are coming this year. In December, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a $106,091 contract with A Plus Electric, Inc. to make electrical upgrades at the falls at 1401 S. Brown St. The upgrades aim to modernize the equipment, Board Chairman James “Steve” Shotwell Jr., District 5, said.
Jackson's Y-shaped corridor getting a revamp
Crews will be working on a 1.5 mile area of Lansing Avenue starting from Blackstone Street to Steward Street all the way up to Clinton Road and Hill Street.
