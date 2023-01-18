ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant ‘Toadzilla’ found in Australia could be largest on record

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WCIA) — Government officials in Queensland, Australia have shared video of what may be the biggest toad in history. The Queensland Government said rangers were conducting track work in Conway National Park, near Airlie Beach when they found the giant amphibian. When the ranger got out of the vehicle and looked down, the department said, “she gasped” at the sight of the massive cane toad.
