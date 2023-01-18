Read full article on original website
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
Giant ‘Toadzilla’ found in Australia could be largest on record
QUEENSLAND, Australia (WCIA) — Government officials in Queensland, Australia have shared video of what may be the biggest toad in history. The Queensland Government said rangers were conducting track work in Conway National Park, near Airlie Beach when they found the giant amphibian. When the ranger got out of the vehicle and looked down, the department said, “she gasped” at the sight of the massive cane toad.
