WSFA
Troy falls in OT thriller to James Madison
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy Basketball’s first-ever matchup against James Madison was a thriller, but ultimately the Trojans fell 89-87 in overtime to the Dukes. The Trojans went on a great run after a sluggish start and found themselves with an 11-point lead midway through the first half. They maintained the lead, and things were looking good heading into halftime with a 42-35 Trojan lead.
Nate Oats wants team to ignore ‘idiots’, potential taunts after Darius Miles arrest
Alabama men’s basketball already had a growing target on its back as a top-five team in the country, and Sunday’s arrest of bench player Darius Miles for capital murder could provide fodder for opposing fans to try to rattle the players that remain on the team. Nate Oats...
Alabama lands transfer linebacker from Georgia
Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced Thursday evening that he is transferring to Alabama. Marshall, who played the past four seasons for the Bulldogs, made his announcement in an Instagram post after entering the NCAA transfer portal last Friday. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds by Georgia, Marshall played mostly on...
Position-by-position breakdown of Alabama 2023 roster after transfer portal window closes
Alabama’s 2023 roster is mostly set. Two significant deadlines passed this week to help solidify the Tide’s roster: Monday was the final day underclassmen could enter the 2023 NFL draft, and Wednesday was the final day of the NCAA’s 45-day window for undergraduates to enter the transfer portal.
theadvocate.com
A star linebacker out of the Pac-12 has chosen to transfer to LSU over Alabama
Former Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights transferred to LSU, The Advocate has learned. Speights, who will be a senior next season, filled the team’s biggest remaining need. Speights has one more year of eligibility and could start right away. He’ll join the team this spring. Speights chose LSU...
Troy Messenger
Obituaries, Saturday, January 21, 2022
Dr. Jack Johnson Kirkland, age 74, a resident of Banks, died Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife: Christie Kirkland; step children: Barbara Santiago and Phillip Santiago; grandchild: Rylynn; and niece: Teresa Doty (Sheldon).
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
Troy Messenger
Pike Piddler’s Storytelling Festival set for Jan. 27-28
The 16th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival is set for January 27 at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge and January 28 at the Troy Center Theater on the campus of Troy University. The festival features four “back by popular demand” tellers, Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, Tim Lowry and...
wtvy.com
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged during the robberies. John Shipman, Dan Dean and Ron McGhee join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the Greater Dothan Lions Club's next fundraising event. Enterprise Wildcats battle it out with Dothan Wolves in...
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
16th Street Baptist, 4 other Alabama churches among 35 receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial...
WSFA
Gladys Knight coming to Wetumpka
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wind Creek Wetumpka has announced seven-time Grammy award winner Gladys Knight will take the stage at its entertainment center on Mar. 4 at 8:00 p.m. Georgia-born Knight began performing gospel music at age four in the Mount Mariah Baptist Church and sang as a guest soloist with the Morris Brown College Choir. Three years later, she won the grand prize on television’s “Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour,” The following year, her mother, Elizabeth Knight, created the group consisting of Gladys, her brother Bubba, her sister Brenda and her cousins William and Elenor Guest. They called themselves The Pips in honor of their cousin/manager, James Pip Woods. In 1959, Brenda and Elenor left the group, replaced by cousin Edward Patten and friend Langston George. The group was renamed Gladys Knight & The Pips, and following George’s departure in 1962, the classic line-up was in place.
elba-clipper.com
Elba native Dr. Henry Terry honored at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event held Sunday in Enterprise
The Community Awareness Organization of Enterprise, Alabama hosted its 2023 celebration Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and special recognition was given to an Elba native during the program. Dr. Henry H. Terry received a surprise recognition during the program when a special tribute...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville High School adds new JROTC instructor
Greenville High School recently welcomed U.S. Army Sgt. Maj.Casey Shiver as a new instructor with the school’s Junior ROTC program. After 9 ½ years of active-duty experience, Shiver transferred to the National Guard. During his time in the Army, Shiver deployed as part of Operation Inherent Resolve in...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WSFA
Delays, I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near the area of Chantilly Parkway caused delays for morning commuters. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m., just past exit 11, the exit to Chantilly Parkway. The crash blocked the right shoulder at this time.
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance for Jan. 12 tornadoes, storms
People in three more Alabama counties are now eligible for federal assistance in the wake of last’s weeks storms and tornadoes after FEMA added Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties to the designated disaster area. The Jan. 12 storms killed six people and left a trail of destruction in its...
wtvy.com
Missing person reported in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance in locating a woman missing since Sunday. According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15. Copes, who left on her own, is said to suffer...
WSFA
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.
