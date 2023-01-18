ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

WSFA

Troy falls in OT thriller to James Madison

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy Basketball’s first-ever matchup against James Madison was a thriller, but ultimately the Trojans fell 89-87 in overtime to the Dukes. The Trojans went on a great run after a sluggish start and found themselves with an 11-point lead midway through the first half. They maintained the lead, and things were looking good heading into halftime with a 42-35 Trojan lead.
TROY, AL
AL.com

Alabama lands transfer linebacker from Georgia

Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced Thursday evening that he is transferring to Alabama. Marshall, who played the past four seasons for the Bulldogs, made his announcement in an Instagram post after entering the NCAA transfer portal last Friday. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds by Georgia, Marshall played mostly on...
ATHENS, GA
Troy Messenger

Obituaries, Saturday, January 21, 2022

Dr. Jack Johnson Kirkland, age 74, a resident of Banks, died Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife: Christie Kirkland; step children: Barbara Santiago and Phillip Santiago; grandchild: Rylynn; and niece: Teresa Doty (Sheldon).
BANKS, AL
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike Piddler’s Storytelling Festival set for Jan. 27-28

The 16th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival is set for January 27 at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge and January 28 at the Troy Center Theater on the campus of Troy University. The festival features four “back by popular demand” tellers, Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, Tim Lowry and...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wtvy.com

Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges

There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged during the robberies. John Shipman, Dan Dean and Ron McGhee join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the Greater Dothan Lions Club's next fundraising event. Enterprise Wildcats battle it out with Dothan Wolves in...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
WSFA

Gladys Knight coming to Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wind Creek Wetumpka has announced seven-time Grammy award winner Gladys Knight will take the stage at its entertainment center on Mar. 4 at 8:00 p.m. Georgia-born Knight began performing gospel music at age four in the Mount Mariah Baptist Church and sang as a guest soloist with the Morris Brown College Choir. Three years later, she won the grand prize on television’s “Ted Mack’s Amateur Hour,” The following year, her mother, Elizabeth Knight, created the group consisting of Gladys, her brother Bubba, her sister Brenda and her cousins William and Elenor Guest. They called themselves The Pips in honor of their cousin/manager, James Pip Woods. In 1959, Brenda and Elenor left the group, replaced by cousin Edward Patten and friend Langston George. The group was renamed Gladys Knight & The Pips, and following George’s departure in 1962, the classic line-up was in place.
WETUMPKA, AL
Greenville Advocate

Greenville High School adds new JROTC instructor

Greenville High School recently welcomed U.S. Army Sgt. Maj.Casey Shiver as a new instructor with the school’s Junior ROTC program. After 9 ½ years of active-duty experience, Shiver transferred to the National Guard. During his time in the Army, Shiver deployed as part of Operation Inherent Resolve in...
GREENVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Delays, I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near the area of Chantilly Parkway caused delays for morning commuters. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m., just past exit 11, the exit to Chantilly Parkway. The crash blocked the right shoulder at this time.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Missing person reported in Geneva County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance in locating a woman missing since Sunday. According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15. Copes, who left on her own, is said to suffer...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.

