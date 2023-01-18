Read full article on original website
Obituary for John Boles
A Memorial service for John Boles, age 74, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Ed Lantz officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home prior to the service. Mr. Boles passed away at his home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Obituary for Kenny Ivey
Funeral service for Kenny Ivey, age 53 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. CJ Duffey. Interment will follow at City Cemetery with Chuck Bannister, Mike Garner, Jeremy Garner, Steven Jonaitis, Jermond Amos, Matthew Cavanaugh, Brian Carney serving as pallbearers and “Tiny” Jerome Chapman Jr and Jeff Bledsoe serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one-hour prior for the service. Mr. Ivey passed away on January 13, 2023 at his residence.
Obituary for Laurence Bramblett
On January 4, Laurence Dunham Bramblett passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 89. Laurence is survived by his wife, Mary Bramblett; sons Larry Bramblett and Lane Bramblett and wife Erin; brothers Miles Bramblett and Jeff Bramblett; sister-in-law Sara Bramblett; grandchildren, Amy Williams and husband Khalif, Brandy McClure, Will Bramblett and wife Meredith, Colette Ecton and husband Matt, Kelly Pruitt and husband Clayton; five great grandchildren; Ezra, Sayer, Max, Louis, and Brooks. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Bramblett, step-father Miles G. Bramblett, father Frank Seidle, and brother Lewis Bramblett.
Obituary for Michael Gray Bakkers
Funeral service for Michael Scott Gray Bakkers “Sloth” will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena with Rev. Andrew McQueen officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Gray-Bakkers passed away on January 10, 2023.
Obituary for James Foley
Graveside service for James Foley, age 77, of Quinlan will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Black Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, the 19th of January, from 6 to 8 PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Foley passed away at his home in Quinlan on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Obituary for Herbert Kritz
Funeral service for Herbert “HK” Kritz, age 88 of Sulphur Bluff, Texas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Donnie “DJ” Powers Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Fite, Danny Ragsdale, Joe Don Joslin, Tony Moore, Ray Williams, Mark Brantley, Larry Ingram, Chuck Limbaugh and Lee Glenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Landon Dorner, Hunter Powers and Nathan Dorner. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kritz passed away on January 11, 2023 at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home.
Chamber Connection for 1/18 by Butch Burney
95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. It’s time to get your tickets for the 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet, which will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “A Night at the Gallery,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.
Obituary for Edna Blount
Edna Blount, age 69, of Cooper Tx passed away January 9, 2023 at her daughters’ home in Sulphur Springs, Tx after a brief battle with lung cancer. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper Tx, with Danny Ballard officiating. There will be no formal visitation.
Obituary for Jesse Weaver
Funeral service for Jesse Weaver, age 43 of Point, Texas will be held at 2:00p.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at County Line Baptist Church with Bro Wayne Darty officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Weaver passed away on January 11, 2023 at his residence.
Obituary for Wanda Hatch
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs with Rev. Rusty Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Brian Beadle, Jason Beadle, Landon Womack, Rickey Overton, Christopher Overton, and Art Garcia as pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 pm.
Obituary for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere
Funeral service for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere, age 87 of Como, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs with Jerry Vesze officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Moreau-Sipiere passed away on January 10, 2023 in Cypress, Texas.
Obituary For Patti Tucker
Graveside service for Patti Ann Tucker, age 86 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Sherley Cemetery with Mr. Jody Garner officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason Bragg, Jedda Bragg, Jordan Miesse, Clayton Pippin, Brandon Slider and Chris Williams. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tucker passed away on January 7, 2023 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab.
Como-Pickton January recognition
Como-Pickton Consolidated ISD held their January awards at their regular school board meeting. Elementary Student of the Month: 1st grader Harlin Lankford. Presented by teacher Karmon Bain and Principal Jim Shaw. Jr. High Student of the Month: 7th grader Logan Silva. Presented by Principal Buck Haynes. High School Student of...
LIFE’S FLAVORS 1/19- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
Happy New Year and welcome back to the Oaks Bed and Breakfast dinning out series “Let’s Eat.” This year we are going to feature local food trucks that are in and around the Hopkins County area. So if you have a suggestion please drop us a line on social media or send an email to let us know where you think we should head out to next, info@theoaksbandb.net.
Obituary for Mary Annette “Ann” Stoffels
Mary Annette Stoffels was born August 9,1942 to Albert and Wilda Slaton Stoffels in Muenster, TX. She was named after her two grandmothers, Annie Stoffels and Mary Slaton. She passed away January 8 at her home in Wolfe surrounded by her beloved family. She was the first of five children. Ann grew up on a farm west of Muenster,Tx. She attended and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic school in 1960. While still in high school she began working at Wilde Chevrolet in Muenster. Ann married Larry Gilley at All Saint’s Catholic in Fort Worth. They were blessed with two sons James and Joe. Cameron Gilley was Ann’s beloved grandchild. Later Ann married Kenneth Wilson and he preceded her in death. Ann was multitalented in business and her creative endeavors- including quilting, stained glass projects, making rosaries, genealogy research, and loving her family. After working for several car dealerships, she started Gilley’s Auto Car Sales with her son James.
Slaughter’s BBQ joins Texas BBQ Trail, first in NE Tex
“A culinary road trip of the most delicious kind… the Texas BBQ Trail is an intimate experience that allows you to see the wonderful small towns sprinkled across Texas,” Texas BBQ website boasts. Previously restricted to central Texas, this year Slaughter’s puts Northeast Texas on the map for...
Filings for 2023 city council elections
On January 18, both John Sellers and Tyler Law have filed for a place on the Sulphur Springs city council ballot. John A. Sellers has filed for Place 7 of the Sulphur Springs City Council. His listed occupation is Banker. Tyler Law has filed an application for Place 6 of...
