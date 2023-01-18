Read full article on original website
Obituary for John Boles
A Memorial service for John Boles, age 74, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Ed Lantz officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home prior to the service. Mr. Boles passed away at his home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Obituary for Rick Bunch
A celebration of life for Rick Bunch, age 68 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at a later date. Mr. Bunch passed away on January 16, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Rick was born on September 9, 1954 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to James Robert...
Obituary for Kenny Ivey
Funeral service for Kenny Ivey, age 53 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. CJ Duffey. Interment will follow at City Cemetery with Chuck Bannister, Mike Garner, Jeremy Garner, Steven Jonaitis, Jermond Amos, Matthew Cavanaugh, Brian Carney serving as pallbearers and “Tiny” Jerome Chapman Jr and Jeff Bledsoe serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one-hour prior for the service. Mr. Ivey passed away on January 13, 2023 at his residence.
Notice for James Foley
Graveside service for James Foley, age 77, of Quinlan will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Black Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, the 19th of January, from 6 to 8 PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Foley passed away at his home in Quinlan on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Obituary for Lois Lynch
Graveside service for Lois Lynch, age 84, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 11:00 A.M on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Restland Cemetery, Dallas TX with Jeff Tiemeyer and Cody Rushing officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Lynch passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Lois Jean...
Obituary for Wanda Hatch
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs with Rev. Rusty Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Brian Beadle, Jason Beadle, Landon Womack, Rickey Overton, Christopher Overton, and Art Garcia as pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 pm.
Souper Bowl of Caring Returns by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Each year, 4-H groups across the state of Texas host the “Souper Bowl of Caring” event. In 2022, over 500 pounds of food were collected during the campaign. Even though that is a fantastic amount, we are hoping to top the pounds of food collected this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 19% of Hopkins County children live in poverty.
Obituary for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere
Funeral service for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere, age 87 of Como, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs with Jerry Vesze officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Moreau-Sipiere passed away on January 10, 2023 in Cypress, Texas.
11 Highly Visible Acreage Tracts with Business or Commercial Potential
Either on I-30 or in the city, these properties provide acreage and space for your business to take the next step. Put your business where people can see and find it. Or plan a development and build homes on one of these acreage tracts. Lots of possibilities are available with the properties.
Chamber Connection for 1/18 by Butch Burney
95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet. It’s time to get your tickets for the 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet, which will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “A Night at the Gallery,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 1/19- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
Happy New Year and welcome back to the Oaks Bed and Breakfast dinning out series “Let’s Eat.” This year we are going to feature local food trucks that are in and around the Hopkins County area. So if you have a suggestion please drop us a line on social media or send an email to let us know where you think we should head out to next, info@theoaksbandb.net.
Obituary for Kay Miller Blanton
Graveside service for Kay Miller Blanton “Nanny” age 58, of Brashear, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Miller Grover Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Blanton passed away on January 3, 2023.
Filings for 2023 city council elections
On January 18, both John Sellers and Tyler Law have filed for a place on the Sulphur Springs city council ballot. John A. Sellers has filed for Place 7 of the Sulphur Springs City Council. His listed occupation is Banker. Tyler Law has filed an application for Place 6 of...
Winter 2023 Activities at Cooper Lake State Park
Hopkins County is home to many interesting animals, and local kids learned about the adaptations that help them survive at this weekend’s “Skins and Skulls” educational series at Cooper Lake State Park!. Photos by Chloe Kopal.
Obituary for James Harrington
Funeral service for James Harrington, age 62 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Charlie Glass officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Core De Vires, Hunter Stonaker, Darrell Box, Danny Wilburn, Tim Motley and Dakota Jenkins serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 5, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Harrington passed away on January 1, 2023 at his residence.
Obituary for JD Hudson
Memorial service for Joshua David Hudson, age 43 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Hudson passed away on December 25, 2022. Joshua was born on September 7, 1979, in Sulphur...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 1/10
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs is now offering inpatient hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis for patients battling End-Stage Renal Disease with an acute hospitalization need. We are excited to have these services available in our community. For questions about the...
Notice for Laurence Bramblett
Graveside service for Laurence Bramblett, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Restlawn Cemetery with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Bramblett passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 5, 2023. Arrangements under the direction...
A Word of Advice for Engaged Couples by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Yes, I know this is not the most prevalent wedding season. However, engaged couples have already started planning summer and fall weddings. I recently had the opportunity to visit with State Representative Bryan Slaton in his Greenville office, and his eyes lit up when I mentioned the Twogether in Texas marriage education workshops which I had been leading for the past 8 to 10 years. His belief (and mine, as well) is that a strong marriage leads to strong families, and strong families lead to strong communities.
