Happy New Year and welcome back to the Oaks Bed and Breakfast dinning out series “Let’s Eat.” This year we are going to feature local food trucks that are in and around the Hopkins County area. So if you have a suggestion please drop us a line on social media or send an email to let us know where you think we should head out to next, info@theoaksbandb.net.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO