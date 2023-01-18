Unapproved Record – The Board of County Commissioners, Platte County, Wyoming, met on the 3rd day of January 2023 in the county seat of Wheatland. Those present for the meeting were Steve Shockley, Commissioner; Ian Jolovich, Commissioner; Kayla Mantle, Commissioner; and Malcolm Ervin, County Clerk. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 AM. Commissioner Mantle motioned, seconded by Commissioner Jolovich, to approve the agenda as presented. The motion carried. The first order of business was the requirement to elect a chairman of the Board pursuant to Wyoming statute (W.S.) §18-3-507. Commissioner Jolovich motioned, seconded by Commissioner Mantle, to elect Steve Shockley as chairman of the Board. The motion carried with Commissioners Jolovich and Mantle voting aye; Commissioner Shockley did not vote. The Board then considered the designation of an official County newspaper, as required by W.S. §18-3-517, which is where public notices required by law shall be published throughout the year. Commissioner Mantle motioned, seconded by Commissioner Jolovich, to designate the Platte County Record-Times as the official newspaper of the County for calendar year 2023. The motion carried. Commissioner Jolovich motioned, seconded by Commissioner Mantle, to appoint Hal Hutchinson as County Engineer for calendar year 2023. The motion carried. Commissioner Jolovich motioned, seconded by Commissioner Mantle, to approve the December 20th meeting minutes. The motion carried. Commissioner Mantle motioned, seconded by Commissioner Jolovich, to approve the vouchers as presented. The motion carried. Vouchers Approved for Payment: PAYROLL GROSS, 351,536.09 PC TAX ACCOUNT 26,158.27 WY DEPT OF WORKFORCE SVCS 6,750.40 WYOMING RETIREMENT SYSTEM 57,971.06 AG HEATING & COOLING LLC, Facilities Building maintenance, 853.12 AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Treasurer Supplies, 88.28 APPLIED CONCEPTS INC, Sheriff New Equipment, 6,805.00 AT&T MOBILITY, Sheriff Special Investigations, 649.57 BADGE & WALLET, Sheriff Uniforms, 86.00 BMO, Clerk of Court Postage, 17.45 BMO, Emergency Preparedness Grant, (21.56)BMO, Facilities Building Maintenance, 106.95 BMO, Library Child Programs, 300.83 BMO, Library Postage, 227.14 BMO, Library Printing & Publishing, 30.00 BMO, Library Supplies, 134.79 BMO, Maternal & Child Health (SGF), 145.94 BMO, Public Health Printing & Publishing, 142.80 BMO, Public Health Supplies, 109.00 BOB BARKER COMPANY INC, Detention Board of Prisoners, 246.94 BOMGAARS SUPPLY, Facilities Building Maintenance, 193.03 BOMGAARS SUPPLY, R & B Supplies, 49.99 BOMGAARS SUPPLY, R & B Vehicle Repair, 105.51 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC, Leased Equipment, 1,833.36 CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP, R & B New Equipment, 250,542.94 CENTURY LINK - SEATTLE, PH Supplies, 50.49 CENTURY LINK - SEATTLE, 911 Phones, 1,440.96 DAD’S SEPTIC, Facilities Building Maintenance, 760.00 GALLS LLC, detention Uniforms, 70.20 GORMAN FUNERAL HOME, Coroner Facility Rent, 1,050.00 HILLSIDE RENTAL, Facilities Building Maintenance, 266.74 IDEAL LINEN & UNIFORM, Facilities Supplies, 174.13 JOHN HARRIS, Sheriff Extradition, 43.79 KINSCO, Detention Uniforms, 494.94 KNIFE RIVER MATERIALS, County Road Fund (SCRF), 9,194.77 MARIAH MATTHEWS, Dispatch Travel Expenses, 137.50 MATTHEW ANDERSON, Sheriff Extradition, 30.80 MCKESSON MEDICAL SURGICAL, PH Vaccinations, 1,718.07 PLAINSMAN PRINTING & SUPPLY, Planner, 398.23 PLATTE COUNTY, Emergency Mgt. Facility Rent, 700.00 PLATTE COUNTY EXTENSION, Ag. Ext. Supplies, 5.37 POCKET PRESS LLC, Detention Supplies, 54.95 PSYCHOLOGICAL DIMENSIONS, Detention Medical Care, 375.00 RAY ALLEN MANUFACTURING, Sheriff K9 Operations, 209.99 REGISTRATION MAX LLC, Fair Expenses, 750.00 ICHARD ANDERSON, Sheriff Extradition, 68.01 ROWDY BROOKS TRUCKING, County Road Fund (SCRF), 1,950.00 SMITH PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES, Detention Medical Care, 800.00 STEVE P PEASLEY MD, County Health Officer Grant, 800.00 STEVE P PEASLEY MD, PH Health Officer, 365.00 SYNCB/AMAZON, PH Supplies, 72.09 SYNCB/AMAZON, TANF Grant, 694.39 SYNCB/AMAZON, Vaccine Campaign Grant, 146.97 TDS COLLECTION SERVICE INC, R & B Utilities, 30.00 TERMINIX OF WYOMING, Facilities Building Maintenance, 39.00 TIFFANY DEAN, Coroner Salary, 60.00 WHEATLAND AUTOMOTIVE, Coroner Travel Expenses, 22.60 WHEATLAND AUTOMOTIVE, Detention Vehicle Repair, 4.28 WHEATLAND AUTOMOTIVE, R & B Vehicle Repair, 2,662.64 WOOLINGTON AGENCY, Sheriff Supplies, 340.00 WYOLOGIC INC, IT New Equipment, 2,220.00 WYOMING SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION, Detention Training, 687.00 WYOMING TRAILERS, Sheriff Search & Rescue, 6,500.00 AARMS, Detention Board of Prisoners, 585.00 AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Clerk Supplies, 31.78 AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, PH Supplies, 58.45 AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Treasurer Supplies, 36.87 ATLAS OFFICE PRODUCTS, Emergency Preparedness Grant, 59.00 TLAS OFFICE PRODUCTS, Prevention Grant, 90.20 BLACK HILLS ENERGY, Emergency Preparedness Grant, 30.81 BLACK HILLS ENERGY, Facilities Utilities, 6,854.49 BLACK HILLS ENERGY, Library Utilities, 854.84 BLACK HILLS ENERGY, R & B Utilities, 563.02 BLACK HILLS ENERGY, Fair Utilities, 1,939.05 CAPITAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC CHEYENNE, Printing, 339.44 CENTURY LINK - SEATTLE, 911 Phones, 296.95 ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, Clerk Supplies, 7.50 ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, Treasurer Supplies, 11.33 FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, Assessor Supplies, 106.14 FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, IT Software, 158.90 FUSION CLOUD SERVICES LLC, Library Utilities, 495.93 IAFE, Fair Dues & Continuing Ed., 110.00 NMS LABS, Coroner Autopsies, 294.00 ONE STOP SAFETY SOLUTIONS, Detention Medical Care, 1,240.00, Total: $754,614.51. Collections: The Board reviewed the daily receipts of Treasurer Kristi Rietz from December 15 through December 28, 2022, which totaled $435,511.82. Bonds of Elected Officials: The Board examined, and approved, a bond in the amount of $100,000 for Kristi Rietz as County Treasurer. Planning & Zoning: Doug Dumont, County Planner, presented a simple subdivision request made by Traci Hatten who is requesting to divide 20-acres into two parcels. The property is described as part of the NE ¼ NW ¼, N ½ NE ¼, SE ¼ NE ¼ of Section 25, Township 25 North, Range 67 West, Platte County, Wyoming. Commissioner Jolovich motioned, seconded by Commissioner Mantle, to approve the simple subdivision request made by Traci Hatten. The motion carried. Detention Center Maintenance: The Board discussed maintenance at the County Jail with newly elected Sheriff David Russell and the County Maintenance Supervisor Jim DeWitt. Statement of Investment Policy: Commissioner Mantle motioned, seconded by Commissioner Jolovich, to approve Resolution #2023-01 adopting an investment policy. The motion carried. The full resolution is available for inspection online at www.plattecountywyoming.com or in the Office of the County Clerk. Authorization of Direct Deposit: Commissioner Jolovich motioned, seconded by Commissioner Mantle, to approve Resolution #2023-02 authorizing direct deposit. The motion carried. The full resolution is available for inspection online at www.plattecountywyoming.com or in the Office of the County Clerk. There being no further business for board consideration, the meeting adjourned at approximately 10:15 AM. This proceeding was recorded by Clerk Ervin pursuant to Wyoming statute §18-3-402(a)(i)(C). A regular meeting of this Board will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Coleman Building, located 718 9th St., Wheatland, WY. The public is invited to attend. Per Wyo. Stat. §18-3-516(f), access to county information can be obtained at www.plattecountywyoming.com or by calling the Clerk’s Office at (307) 322-2315.

