Chicago Concerts 2023: A List of Popular Artists Coming to the City This Year
If you're looking for something fun to do in Chicago, then you're in luck. There are a number of well-known music artists heading to the Windy City in 2023. From iconic pop artists like Madonna, to R&B sensations like SZA, there's something for every type of music lover on our list.
Lightfoot Paints Rosy View of Future in 1st TV Debate — But 8 Rivals Slam Thorny Past
A crime-ridden metropolis in desperate need of an overhaul as taxpayers and business owners flee — or a city emerging from the pandemic with promising investments and a plan for improved public safety?. Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered a view of Chicago that often diverged from the versions offered up...
Video Shows Audience Help Suburban Cheer Group Finish Routine After Music Stops
A major technical issue at a cheerleading competition in the west suburbs quickly turned into a heartwarming moment of collaboration after the speakers cut out the music near the beginning of West Chicago's performance. Just seconds into West Chicago's performance at a conference-wide competition held at an Elgin high school,...
Fran Lloyd Wright Home Listed in Oak Park — and It Already Has 2 Price Drops
A home built by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park is on the market and, in some good news for potential buyers, it has already seen multiple price drops. The "historical gem" at 404 Home Ave. in Oak Park remains "all original," according to...
How Each of Chicago's 9 Mayoral Candidates Say They Would Address Crime, Public Safety
As the Chicago Mayoral election draws near, the crowded field of nine candidates, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, took the stage Thursday for their first televised debate and sparred for 90 minutes over a number of issues, ranging from migrants bussed to the city, to youth mental health services, to a new Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights.
Chicago's All-Time Record Low Temperature Was Recorded 38 Years Ago Today
As the Chicago area continues a mild start to 2023 after a frigid holiday season, Friday's date serves as a reminder of just how cold it could be in the Windy City. On this date in 1985, a blisteringly cold temperature of -27 degrees was recorded at O'Hare International Airport, serving as Chicago's all-time record low temperature.
Who is Brandon Johnson? What to Know About the Cook County Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate
With just over five weeks to go until the 2023 Chicago mayoral election and freshly on the heels of a debate in which all nine candidates appeared at, many Chicago voters are looking to gather more information ahead of the pivotal day at the polls. While many Chicagoans are familiar...
Brandon Johnson Accuses Chuy Garcia of ‘Abandoning the Progressive Movement'
U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia was accused Thursday of “abandoning the progressive movement” by “copying and pasting” Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s failed plan to deliver Chicago from violent crime. Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson, the Cook County commissioner and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, came out...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 7 Counties at Elevated COVID Alert Levels in Chicago Area
While several Chicago-area counties remain at a lower COVID alert level, some are still at an elevated risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the virus continues to mutate and become even more contagious, there are some guidelines experts are urging. Here's what else you need...
Two Hospitalized in Lakeview Apartment Fire
Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Lakeview early Saturday morning, according to Chicago fire officials. Officials said that firefighters responded to a fire at a 2.5 story apartment building at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Wolfram Avenue. Firefighters determined that the blaze began...
Here's Who is Running for Chicago Mayor in the 2023 Election
The dust has settled on a series of petition challenges, and we now know the nine candidates that will appear on the Feb. 28 ballot in the Chicago mayoral election. Highlighting the list is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers in this year’s race, including several members of the Chicago City Council and a host of high-profile political names that have already begun inundating the airwaves with ads seeking to separate themselves from the pack.
Driver Killed, Passenger Hurt After Car Swerves, Hits Pillar, Car in Bucktown
A driver was killed and another was hurt in a car accident Friday night in Bucktown. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was traveling north about 10:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Ashland Avenue when he swerved to miss a vehicle, then struck a pillar and another car in traffic, Chicago police said.
Man Shot to Death While Walking in Belmont Cragin
A man was fatally shot early Saturday while walking in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. The 28-year-old was walking on a sidewalk just after 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street when someone drove up in a black sedan and an occupant opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.
Victim Shoots Suspect During Attempted Robbery on CTA Train, Chicago Police Say
An attempted robbery onboard a CTA train Friday afternoon ended with the suspect being shot by the victim, police said. Sky 5 was over the scene after the shooting took place at around 4:43 p.m. near the Laramie Green Line Station, in the area of West Lake Street and North Laramie Avenue. According to police, a 25-year-old man was on the train when another man, 33 years old, approached and tried to rob him.
12-Year-Old Accidentally Shot in Avalon Park After Gun Inside Family Member's Pocket Goes Off
A 12-year-old was shot overnight while standing inside convenience store in Chicago after a handgun inside the pants pocket of a family member standing nearby fell to the ground and went off, accidentally striking the boy in the hand, police say. According to officials, the incident took place just after...
Mariano's Employee Shoots at Co-Worker in Glenview: Police
A Mariano’s employee was arrested after shooting at a co-worker late Friday in north suburban Glenview, police said. The employees were inside the store at 25 Waukegan Road when they began arguing about 10 p.m., according to the Glenview Police Department. During the argument, one of the employees pulled...
Situation ‘Peacefully Resolved' After Residents at Suburban Apartment Complex Asked to Shelter in Place
A earlier "domestic situation" at a Wheaton apartment complex has been "peacefully resolved" according to police, shortly after residents at the complex were asked to shelter in place. According to a tweet from the city of Wheaton, a large police presence was reported at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the...
Many Chicago-Area Homeowners Will Soon Receive a Refund. See If You're Eligible
Thousands of homeowners in the Chicago area will be receiving refund checks in the coming months, but are you one of them?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced checks for more than 50,000 will begin distribution this week for residents who overpaid on their first property tax installment last year.
Oak Lawn School Security Guard Honored for Going Above and Beyond to Find Missing Student
A security guard with Oak Lawn-based Community High School District 218 recently went beyond the call of duty, and on Thursday, was hailed for his efforts. Chris Harris, who is retired from the Cook County Sheriff's Office and previous served as a school resource officer at Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, currently works with the district's Adult Transition Program, which serves 18- to 22-year-old students with disabilities.
2 School Buses Involved in Accident on Stevenson Expressway; 4 Kids Hospitalized
Two schools buses were involved in an accident Friday morning on the Stevenson Expressway, sending four children to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Illinois State Police said a minor crash involving two buses occurred just before 10:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55, just north...
