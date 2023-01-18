The dust has settled on a series of petition challenges, and we now know the nine candidates that will appear on the Feb. 28 ballot in the Chicago mayoral election. Highlighting the list is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers in this year’s race, including several members of the Chicago City Council and a host of high-profile political names that have already begun inundating the airwaves with ads seeking to separate themselves from the pack.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO