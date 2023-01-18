NHL: Former New York Rangers’ coach John Tortorella defends player’s protest of ‘Pride Night’

Read full article on original website
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on ScreenTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Ivan Provorov jerseys selling out online after media condemned him for not wearing Pride-themed jersey
Hockey fans have expressed support with their wallets for the hockey player who made headlines by respectfully objecting to wear a Pride-themed jersey.
Elon Musk comments on Flyers' Provorov Pride Night backlash: 'Pendulum has swung a bit too far'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded on Twitter to the backlash aimed toward Ivan Provorov who chose to not participate in the Philadelphia Flyers pregame Pride Night festivities.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Washington Capitals give fans lesson on LGBT flags and preferred pronouns
The Washington Capitals took a break from their regular hockey-related Twitter content to discuss preferred pronouns at length on Tuesday ahead of the team's Pride night, which it holds to build "a community that welcomes and celebrates authenticity and the love of hockey." A string of tweets promoting the event...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, and who could be a fit in the middle
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will likely be aggressive buyers at the deadline this year. Patrice Bergeron’s playing career is getting closer to the end, so if/when David Patrnak is signed to a long-term extension, he may want to know what the Bruins thoughts are for his long-term centerman.
Woke Wars, on ice: Ron DeSantis turns anti-Black, discriminatory agenda on the NHL | Opinion
Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, is one of the leading generals in the Woke Wars. He recently battled the NHL and pushes anti-Black agendas.
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
NHL blasted for woke push after player skips Pride event: 'Nobody asked for this'
"Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla called the pride event a "shallow corporate gesture" after Flyers player Ivan Provorov was criticized for skipping warmups.
Yardbarker
Gary Bettman on Ivan Provorov: ‘Let’s focus on the 700 players who embrace’ inclusivity
During a media availability in Buffalo before Thursday’s game between the Sabres and New York Islanders, National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the recent controversy about Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov electing not to participate in his team’s “Pride Night” celebration. Provorov, 26, refused to...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Former New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher retires
David Phelps, a veteran pitcher who played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies among others, has retired. The 36-year-old, 15-year veteran, announced his decision through his agent. “On 5/5/21 I walked off the mound in Oakland frustrated and injured, unsure if I would ever be on a Major...
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic Accident
The soccer community is mourning the loss of one of their own after an MLS star died due to injuries suffered in a tragic boating accident that is now under investigation by officials.
Yardbarker
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
NHL player scolded for skipping Pride event launches debate over forced activism: 'I think it's ridiculous'
NHL player Ivan Provorov made headlines for skipping festivities celebrating LGBTQ pride, and critics feels it's the latest example of an issued being foisted upon people.
Tony Dungy Blasted For Damar Hamlin Remarks, Liter Box Comment
Former Steelers coach Tony Dungy is under fire for comparing the injury to former Pitt Panther Damar Hamlin to abortion.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
James Harden & Rachel Nichols Have Viral Locker Room Moment With Dramatic Height Difference After 76ers Win Over Clippers
Philadelphia 76ers James Harden and “Showtime Sports” journalist Rachel Nichols shared a viral moment, after the Sixers won their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena last night. The 5-foot-10 journalist, wearing heeled boots, posed with the 6-foot-5 player in the locker room. Even though Harden was barefoot, the dramatic height difference was still evident. Nichols wore a gray long-sleeve dress with ruffles that fell to her knees during the occasion. She coupled the dress with suede platform boots in beige, adding at least 3 inches to her height. This silhouette is perfect for the winter season and pairs nicely...
FOX Sports
NHL fines Panthers' Maurice $25K for criticizing officials
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Thursday for criticizing the officiating in his team’s game at the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this week. Maurice said he didn't know what referees Francois St-Laurent and Pierre Lambert were doing other than it was not friendly toward his team. He called out St-Laurent in particular in his postgame comments following Florida’s 5-4 overtime loss Tuesday.
