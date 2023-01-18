ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellston, MI

fox2detroit.com

Michigan man charged with holding women hostage after accusing them of stealing his meth

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly held two women hostage in a Michigan shed because he thought they stole his methamphetamine. Michael James Miskell, 50, from Wellston, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault and battery in connection with the incident that happened Saturday.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Authorities search for spray painting suspects

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect or suspects from an incident on Sunday night. On the night of Jan. 15, the Civic Center in Kingsley was spray painted and a porta potty was tipped over,...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
wbrn.com

Mecosta County Sheriff's Department Blotter: 1/14-1/18

At 3:07am, deputies responded to an OWI complaint, on Jefferson/ 150th Ave Deerfield TWP. Male driver ran off the roadway causing minor damage to his vehicle. After speaking with subject he advised deputies that he was drinking SFSTs were administer. Subject was taken to BRH for a blood draw and released with a appearance ticket of 02/09/2023 at 9:00am.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing Traverse City woman found deceased

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
9&10 News

Harrison High School Cleared, Students Sent Home

The Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Thursday afternoon that a student made a comment about a homemade bomb in his locker. Out of precaution, the Sheriff’s Office put the school on secure mode. They brought in the bomb squad and K-9s and found nothing, but the student who made the comment was brought in for questioning.
HARRISON, MI
9&10 News

Top News: The ‘100th Day Snow Curse’ Strikes Again

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. A teacher in Manistee County is on a hot streak when it comes to “predicting” snow days near the 100th day of school. Ann Edmondson is a first-grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary, and for the past 15 years, every time she prepares to send out an invitation about their 100th day in school celebration, a snow day follows. Read more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
9&10 News

Wienermobile Rolls Through Traverse City

It’s turning heads all across America, and this week it’s in Northern Michigan. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is spending the week in Traverse City. There are actually six wienermobiles that travel the country, each with a pair of drivers called hot doggers. They’re typically new college graduates, who work for a one year term on the road from June to June. “Queso Dog Keila” Garza says, “I was like, I should apply. Like just traveling the country, making people smile. That’s your job. And it just appealed to me so much. So I love doing what I do.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WNEM

Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
SAGINAW, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Roasted in Cadillac

“It’s almost a defining moment for the downtown that we finally have someplace like this,” said Eric Sodermon, a frequent customer at Roasted in Cadillac. He has stopped by pretty much every day since they opened in May. “Well, if you’re a connoisseur of avocado toast, it’s one...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: January Recreation Fun

Erin Murphey from the West Michigan Tourist Association is back with more winter fun!. Pine River Paddlesports Center – Winter Rafting Tours. This winter, you can head out to Wellston for a guided winter rafting tour with the folks from Pine River Paddlesports Center. This is a unique, safe, and beautiful way to enjoy the Pine River and the winter season! After your hour and 15 minute long float, you can opt to take a two mile hike along the gorgeous river-side Silver Creek Pathway. These tours are offered all winter long, so plan a trip with your family & friends to enjoy an adventure in the great outdoors!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
