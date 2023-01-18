Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man charged with holding women hostage after accusing them of stealing his meth
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly held two women hostage in a Michigan shed because he thought they stole his methamphetamine. Michael James Miskell, 50, from Wellston, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault and battery in connection with the incident that happened Saturday.
UpNorthLive.com
Authorities search for spray painting suspects
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect or suspects from an incident on Sunday night. On the night of Jan. 15, the Civic Center in Kingsley was spray painted and a porta potty was tipped over,...
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
Missing woman, 36, found dead in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in Grand Traverse County. Tristan Dostal, 36, of Traverse City, was found in the woods in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area on Thursday. It’s the same area she went missing in earlier in the week.
wbrn.com
Mecosta County Sheriff's Department Blotter: 1/14-1/18
At 3:07am, deputies responded to an OWI complaint, on Jefferson/ 150th Ave Deerfield TWP. Male driver ran off the roadway causing minor damage to his vehicle. After speaking with subject he advised deputies that he was drinking SFSTs were administer. Subject was taken to BRH for a blood draw and released with a appearance ticket of 02/09/2023 at 9:00am.
Police: Michigan man arrested after taking 2 women hostage
A Michigan man was arrested after holding two women hostage, state police said Sunday.
UpNorthLive.com
Missing Traverse City woman found deceased
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
Missing Traverse City Woman Was Found Dead, Sheriff’s Office Says
The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the woman was found dead in the woods in the area where they were searching. We will keep you updated if we learn further details. Jan. 18, 4:30 p.m. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says that they have found...
Mystery Surrounds 1977 Plane Crash near Traverse City, Michigan
In 1977, a plane carrying a married couple went missing in Northern Michigan. More than 45 years later, their son is still searching for them. John Block Jr. of Traverse City is sharing his parents' story and hoping Michigan hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will help in the search for his family.
Harrison High School Cleared, Students Sent Home
The Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Thursday afternoon that a student made a comment about a homemade bomb in his locker. Out of precaution, the Sheriff’s Office put the school on secure mode. They brought in the bomb squad and K-9s and found nothing, but the student who made the comment was brought in for questioning.
Top News: The ‘100th Day Snow Curse’ Strikes Again
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. A teacher in Manistee County is on a hot streak when it comes to “predicting” snow days near the 100th day of school. Ann Edmondson is a first-grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary, and for the past 15 years, every time she prepares to send out an invitation about their 100th day in school celebration, a snow day follows. Read more.
Lake County Sheriff Says One Person Killed In Chase Township Crash
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says one person died after a two-car crash in Chase Township. Deputies were called to the intersection of US-10 and Depot Street around 4 p.m. on Saturday. They say two people had to be airlifted to the hospital but did not say if they...
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
Wienermobile Rolls Through Traverse City
It’s turning heads all across America, and this week it’s in Northern Michigan. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is spending the week in Traverse City. There are actually six wienermobiles that travel the country, each with a pair of drivers called hot doggers. They’re typically new college graduates, who work for a one year term on the road from June to June. “Queso Dog Keila” Garza says, “I was like, I should apply. Like just traveling the country, making people smile. That’s your job. And it just appealed to me so much. So I love doing what I do.”
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
WNEM
Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
WNEM
Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
Inside The Kitchen at Roasted in Cadillac
“It’s almost a defining moment for the downtown that we finally have someplace like this,” said Eric Sodermon, a frequent customer at Roasted in Cadillac. He has stopped by pretty much every day since they opened in May. “Well, if you’re a connoisseur of avocado toast, it’s one...
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: January Recreation Fun
Erin Murphey from the West Michigan Tourist Association is back with more winter fun!. Pine River Paddlesports Center – Winter Rafting Tours. This winter, you can head out to Wellston for a guided winter rafting tour with the folks from Pine River Paddlesports Center. This is a unique, safe, and beautiful way to enjoy the Pine River and the winter season! After your hour and 15 minute long float, you can opt to take a two mile hike along the gorgeous river-side Silver Creek Pathway. These tours are offered all winter long, so plan a trip with your family & friends to enjoy an adventure in the great outdoors!
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
