A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Teen traded a puppy for a shotgun, then used it on his little brother
A teen was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged after allegedly killing his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he traded for a puppy. Eighteen-year-old Devin Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons counts in the killing of Dylan King on Dec. 30. Wilson...
Three active-duty Marines arrested for participating in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot
Three active-duty Marines who work in intelligence -- one of whom allegedly espoused support for a second civil war -- were arrested this week for breaching the US Capitol building with a mob of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.
SFGate
Elko man sentenced in 2021 shooting that killed 1, wounded 1
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — An Elko man has been sentenced to four-to-17 years in prison for killing a man and badly wounding a woman in a shooting at a trailer park in northeast Nevada two years ago. Austin William Himmelman, 32, apologized in court before Fourth District Court Judge...
SFGate
Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he remains “endlessly blessed by the prayers...
SFGate
Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of...
SFGate
Police Investigating Shooting
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition Thursday. On Thursday at 2:16 p.m., officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow on a report of a shooting. Responding officers located a shooting...
SFGate
Guilty Plea Leads To 100-Month Prison Sentence For Illegal Possession Of Guns, Drugs
OAKLAND (BCN) A federal judge in an Oakland courtroom sentenced an East Bay man to more than eight years in prison Wednesday for being a felon in possession of guns and drugs. Michael Joseph Dehaydu pled guilty in October 2022 and admitted he was driving a car that officers pulled over in June 2021 and in which they found a loaded pistol, a silencer, multiple types of ammunition and nearly 90 grams of methamphetamine.
