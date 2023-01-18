Read full article on original website
Google, Amazon and other major tech companies lay off thousands
Google is the latest tech company to slash its workforce following Microsoft, Amazon and others who also laid off thousands of employees. NBC News Brian Cheung has more details on what this could mean for the broader economy.Jan. 21, 2023.
TechCrunch
4 investors discuss the next big wave for alternative seafood startups
In fact, some investors feel that 2023 will be the year when alternative seafood companies and products make notable strides. $178 million was pumped into alternative seafood in the first half of 2022, and the market’s value is poised to reach $1.6 billion over the next 10 years. One of the sector’s biggest investments was Wildtype, which raised $100 million in a Series B round for its “sushi-grade” cultured salmon.
Chinese hospitals creak under the strain of a huge Covid outbreak
SHANGHAI — Patients are crammed into hallways, stairwells and lobbies, and still the sick keep coming. In scenes reminiscent of the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Chinese hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge in Covid-19 cases following the country’s decision to scrap its “zero-Covid” policy in early December.
Tech layoffs are accelerating. The industry’s newest hires still aren’t spooked.
Tech employers are rapidly slashing jobs ahead of a potential recession, but even the industry’s newest workers remain largely unbothered. The recent wave of tech layoffs has begun to unwind the industry’s hiring spree during the coronavirus pandemic, when millions of Americans rode the “Great Resignation” into new jobs and careers. While the nation’s historically hot labor market is fitfully cooling down, many of the least experienced tech workers say their new skills and connections put them on firmer footing in case the economy deteriorates this year.
UK consumer mood slides back to near 50-year low - GfK
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British consumer sentiment fell for the first time in three months in January, returning near to historic lows as concerns about the economy and the soaring cost of living tightened the squeeze on household finances, research showed on Friday.
US News and World Report
Chile's LATAM Airline Sees 2023 Revenue Taking Off, up at Least 15%
(Reuters) -LATAM Airlines, South America's largest carrier, sees double-digit revenue growth this year, according to company guidance published in a statement on Thursday, as many airlines chart a more profitable future amid pent up demand from travelers. The Chile-based airline's revenues are expected to reach between $11 billion and $11.5...
The days of 'fun flying' are long gone: How U.S. air travel became a nightmare
It came off as a rare moment of candor for the airline industry on Wednesday, when United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told analysts and reporters that after a year of constant disruptions, including canceled and delayed flights, lost luggage and worse, passengers could expect more of that in 2023. “The...
Marketmind: Japanese CPI eyes new high
Jan 20 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Japanese inflation grabs the spotlight in Asia on Friday, with investors looking for clues on what the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might do at its next policy meeting after surprising markets this week by standing pat on policy.
Firms use Google ads to entice small businesses to pay for help the gov't provides free
When Kim Talbot first launched her milling shop in southern Maine, she hoped to win a coveted contract with the federal government to manufacture steel and aluminum machine parts. With no idea where to start, she did what any inexperienced small-business owner might do: She Googled. The top search result...
