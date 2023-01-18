What does it take to be a flight attendant? Training addresses new industry challenges — like handling unruly passengers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets ClosedBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane
Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
The codeword "Crosscheck" used by flight attendants denotes an important safety issue
A flight attendantPhoto byIrfantraveller; CC-BY-SA-4.0 "Crosscheck" is a codeword that is commonly used by flight attendants on an airplane. The real meaning is hidden because flight attendants do not want to startle passengers.
I’m a flight attendant — here’s the sneaky reason we love turbulence
Turbulence can really shake things up — in a relaxing way — on a flight, according to the latest whistle-blowing plane crew member. Flight attendant Barbie — a k a Barbiebac.ok on TikTok — has revealed in a now-viral video that some of the crew actually love when a plane hits a bit of a bumpy ride. Barbie, who hails from Argentina but is currently based in Italy, revealed that the scary moments for passengers actually give the overtaxed workers a chance to, well, take a break. “Flight attendants love turbulence — because we can rest a little bit as we...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
A flight attendant reveals why shorts should not be worn on an airplane
Sitting in an airplanePhoto byHans IsaacsononUnsplash. While most people in the U.S. are not worried about wearing shorts in this weather. In a couple of months, it will get very warm again in parts of the country and shorts will be the most popular item of clothing to wear.
travelnoire.com
Couple On Southwest Airlines Flight Blocked A Seat Until They Found The "Ideal" Passenger
The new year may still be in its infancy, but the airline drama sure isn’t letting up. Though to be fair, this incident happened in November. According to Your Tango, “a couple flying Southwest decided to handpick the perfect passenger” to sit beside them. It opened the...
Delta Air Lines In The Hot Seat With Sheryl Lee Ralph After Employee Refused To Check Her Bags In
She handled the situation with a graceful response and a quick solution. Delta Airlines had to face the fans after Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a video explaining an incident between her and one of the company’s employees in the airport. According to the clip she shared...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Casting Couch? Kuwait Airways Forces Prospective Flight Attendants To Undress For “Research Purposes”
Kuwait Airways is taking heat after recruiters in Spain asked prospective female flight attendants to undress down to their undergarments so their bodies could be examined. Kuwait Airways Asks Flight Attendant Recruits To Undress During Job Interview. El Diario interviewed a trio of flight attendant candidates who had interviewed for...
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase
United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
Airline Passenger Blasts “Fake Service Dog” Being Seated Next to Their “Real” One
Remember that wild time when everyone was trying to pass any type of creature they could get their hands on as an emotional support animal to bring aboard an airplane with them? Everything from peacocks to tortoises to goats and monkeys and turkeys, people have tried to attach "emotional support" to anything they could put their hands on.
If you adopt one of these cats, Frontier Airlines will throw in a free flight too
Adopting an adorable kitten could now bring you the added bonus of a free airplane trip.
FAA audio reveals moments between air boss, pilots before fatal Wings Over Dallas crash
“Roll the trucks,” the air boss alerted to deploy emergency assistance quickly after the deadly plane crash at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show.
Passengers' hats and belongings were sucked out of a plane after a door swung open mid-flight, report says
Shortly after take-off, the rear entry ramp door of the Russian charter flight slid open, per the Independent.
The code you never want to see on your boarding pass as it could make you miss your flight
NEXT time you're heading to the airport check your boarding pass before you arrive. And if you see SSSS on it, you could even end up being late for your flight. The code stands for "Secondary Security Screening Selection" which means that the passenger has been selected for additional screening by security.
JetBlue flight carrying 127 people is evacuated after passenger's phone charger catches fire
A JetBlue flight was evacuated at New York's JFK International Airport Saturday night after a passenger's phone charger caught fire.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299
American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
CBS News
590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0