I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Here are the companies that have laid off employees this year -- so far
Just this week, Alphabet, Google's parent company, Microsoft and Vox Media announced layoffs that will affect more than 22,000 workers. Their moves follow on the heels of job cuts earlier this month at Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Salesforce. More companies are expected to do the same as firms that aggressively hired over the last two years slam on the brakes, and in many cases shift into reverse.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New home construction in the US fell in December
US home building fell in December, as the housing market continued to slow. December housing starts, a measure of new home construction, dropped by 1.4% from November, and were down 21.8% from a year ago, according to data released Thursday by the Census Bureau. But after mortgage rates declined modestly...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jobless claims drop to 190,000 as labor market remains tight
The number of first-time claims for unemployment insurance fell unexpectedly to 190,000 for the week ending January 14, according to Department of Labor data released Thursday. The latest total is the lowest in 15 weeks and far below economists' expectations of 214,000, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv. The steady...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune
The past few years have not been great for the super-rich in China, particularly those who built their fortune in the country's once red-hot property market. The net worth of Hui Ka Yan, chairman of real estate developer China Evergrande, has plunged nearly 93%, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Once the second-richest person in Asia, Hui's wealth has fallen from $42 billion at its peak in 2017 to about $3 billion, Bloomberg said.
