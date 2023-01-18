ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here are the companies that have laid off employees this year -- so far

Just this week, Alphabet, Google's parent company, Microsoft and Vox Media announced layoffs that will affect more than 22,000 workers. Their moves follow on the heels of job cuts earlier this month at Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Salesforce. More companies are expected to do the same as firms that aggressively hired over the last two years slam on the brakes, and in many cases shift into reverse.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New home construction in the US fell in December

US home building fell in December, as the housing market continued to slow. December housing starts, a measure of new home construction, dropped by 1.4% from November, and were down 21.8% from a year ago, according to data released Thursday by the Census Bureau. But after mortgage rates declined modestly...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jobless claims drop to 190,000 as labor market remains tight

The number of first-time claims for unemployment insurance fell unexpectedly to 190,000 for the week ending January 14, according to Department of Labor data released Thursday. The latest total is the lowest in 15 weeks and far below economists' expectations of 214,000, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv. The steady...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune

The past few years have not been great for the super-rich in China, particularly those who built their fortune in the country's once red-hot property market. The net worth of Hui Ka Yan, chairman of real estate developer China Evergrande, has plunged nearly 93%, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Once the second-richest person in Asia, Hui's wealth has fallen from $42 billion at its peak in 2017 to about $3 billion, Bloomberg said.

