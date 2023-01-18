ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

opb.org

Mayor Ted Wheeler turned to Sam Adams to fix Portland. But at what cost?

Sam Adams’ fourth chapter in Portland City Hall began and ended in upheaval. When Adams, a former Portland mayor, was tapped by Mayor Ted Wheeler in February 2021 to join the mayor’s office, Adams was expected to use his unique abilities to advance policy in City Hall to tackle the city’s biggest crises – ranging from gun violence to homelessness.
PORTLAND, OR
athleticbusiness.com

Park's Pickleball Courts to Close After Noise Complaints

Pickleball, considered the fastest growing sport in the United States, has suffered a minor setback. The city of Lake Oswego in Oregon is closing its only pickleball courts due to noise complaints from people who live nearby. "As documented, the whack, whack, whack noise from pickleball is unbearable and physically...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

‘This is a self-rescue:’ Portlanders call for better leadership on crime, homelessness

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More Portlanders are speaking out over public safety and what they say is a poor response from local officials in confronting homelessness. On Thursday, dozens of concerned business owners and citizens gathered in Southeast Portland at the store, Urbanite, to share their stories dealing with crime and vandalism in the city, and demanding more action from local leaders.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Four show dogs missing after van theft in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Four show dogs are missing after the van that was carrying them was stolen in Portland on Saturday morning. At 7:45 a.m., Portland officers responded to a report of the theft of a van from the parking lot of a hotel in the 12200 block of North Jantzen Drive in the Hayden Island neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Oregon loses yet another newspaper

The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
LEBANON, OR
kptv.com

Mayor Wheeler announces second phase of citywide lighting plan

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his office’s plan to add more lighting to sidewalks and storefronts in the city is in its second phase. “This lighting plan is a win-win for Portland, particularly during the dark months of winter, as we work to...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': 'Just seems like there's nobody in charge'

PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s “City in Crisis: Finding Solutions” report, we headed back to a neighborhood in Southeast Portland that feels left out. When we visited this neighborhood around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street in October, we found neighbors frustrated with the lack of attention from the city. Crime and homelessness were top of mind then. And three months later, they still are.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham

State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election.  Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

One Out of Every Eight Portland Police Officers Is Currently a Trainee

The Portland Police Bureau announced today that additional hires had brought the force to 800 sworn officers—and that 102 of them are currently trainees. The bureau’s aggressive efforts to rebuild its depleted officer ranks has been impeded by a lack of available training facilities, which has slowed an already slow process. It takes 18 months for new hires to complete their training, which includes both 16 weeks at Basic Police Academy in Salem and 12 weeks at PPB’s own Advanced Academy.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Providence nurses rally outside of corporate offices to demand change

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nurses from Providence Health and Services rallied outside of their corporate offices in Northeast Portland, demanding the hospital system cover the new paid leave tax all Oregon workers started paying this year. Lori Curtis works in Providence’s hospice program and she’s a member of the Oregon...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit

The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
PORTLAND, OR

