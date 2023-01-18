Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
I-205 toll project raises concerns for West Linn, Oregon City leaders and drivers
WEST LINN, Ore. — Leaders for two Clackamas County cities voiced continued concerns with the Oregon Department of Transportation's Interstate 205 toll project, set to begin at the end of 2024. In a joint meeting Tuesday, West Linn City councilors and Oregon City commissioners met to discuss a variety...
Potential I-205 tolling draws pushback from Oregon mayors, lawmakers
A plan to start tolling along I-205 is getting a lot of heat from some local mayors and Oregon lawmakers.
opb.org
Mayor Ted Wheeler turned to Sam Adams to fix Portland. But at what cost?
Sam Adams’ fourth chapter in Portland City Hall began and ended in upheaval. When Adams, a former Portland mayor, was tapped by Mayor Ted Wheeler in February 2021 to join the mayor’s office, Adams was expected to use his unique abilities to advance policy in City Hall to tackle the city’s biggest crises – ranging from gun violence to homelessness.
athleticbusiness.com
Park's Pickleball Courts to Close After Noise Complaints
Pickleball, considered the fastest growing sport in the United States, has suffered a minor setback. The city of Lake Oswego in Oregon is closing its only pickleball courts due to noise complaints from people who live nearby. "As documented, the whack, whack, whack noise from pickleball is unbearable and physically...
MAX, vehicle damaged in SW Portland crash
A MAX train and vehicle collided in Southwest Portland on Friday morning, causing delays for multiple lines, TriMet announced.
Oregon City affordable housing project wants to provide low-income families with ‘stability’
An affordable housing project in Oregon City is breaking the mold while serving a critical need.
City of Portland’s new dashboard shows reported homeless camps
HUCIRP launched the dashboard in late December.
kptv.com
‘This is a self-rescue:’ Portlanders call for better leadership on crime, homelessness
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More Portlanders are speaking out over public safety and what they say is a poor response from local officials in confronting homelessness. On Thursday, dozens of concerned business owners and citizens gathered in Southeast Portland at the store, Urbanite, to share their stories dealing with crime and vandalism in the city, and demanding more action from local leaders.
kptv.com
Four show dogs missing after van theft in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Four show dogs are missing after the van that was carrying them was stolen in Portland on Saturday morning. At 7:45 a.m., Portland officers responded to a report of the theft of a van from the parking lot of a hotel in the 12200 block of North Jantzen Drive in the Hayden Island neighborhood.
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
Smith Rock State Park construction will close certain areas this summer
A footbridge replacement at Smith Rock State Park might be impacting your summer vacation plans.
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler announces second phase of citywide lighting plan
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his office’s plan to add more lighting to sidewalks and storefronts in the city is in its second phase. “This lighting plan is a win-win for Portland, particularly during the dark months of winter, as we work to...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': 'Just seems like there's nobody in charge'
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s “City in Crisis: Finding Solutions” report, we headed back to a neighborhood in Southeast Portland that feels left out. When we visited this neighborhood around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street in October, we found neighbors frustrated with the lack of attention from the city. Crime and homelessness were top of mind then. And three months later, they still are.
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
kptv.com
Parks & Rec begins proactive Portland tree care for first time in history with 2020 levy, officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time in Portland history, Portland Parks & Recreation has begun caring proactively for the city’s trees using funds from the 2020 Parks Local Option Levy, they announced on Thursday. The Parks Levy is a five-year levy which began in June 2021. Starting...
KATU.com
City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WWEEK
One Out of Every Eight Portland Police Officers Is Currently a Trainee
The Portland Police Bureau announced today that additional hires had brought the force to 800 sworn officers—and that 102 of them are currently trainees. The bureau’s aggressive efforts to rebuild its depleted officer ranks has been impeded by a lack of available training facilities, which has slowed an already slow process. It takes 18 months for new hires to complete their training, which includes both 16 weeks at Basic Police Academy in Salem and 12 weeks at PPB’s own Advanced Academy.
kptv.com
Providence nurses rally outside of corporate offices to demand change
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nurses from Providence Health and Services rallied outside of their corporate offices in Northeast Portland, demanding the hospital system cover the new paid leave tax all Oregon workers started paying this year. Lori Curtis works in Providence’s hospice program and she’s a member of the Oregon...
Portland towing company accused of unlawful impounds, shortchanged refunds in AG lawsuit
The Oregon Department of Justice has sued a Portland towing company, alleging that it has illegally seized vehicles and failed to refund the owners. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said her office has received 261 complaints in the past five years about Retriever Towing removing cars from lots around the metro area without signed permission from the owner of the parking facilities. That’s required under reforms adopted by the Oregon Legislature in 2018 in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.
