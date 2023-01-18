ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Concert Recap and Photos: Chris Spedding Trio rocks Newport’s Casino Theatre

Three legendary musicians came together for a special show at the Casino Theatre in Newport, RI Friday night January 20 before a near-sellout crowd. The power trio of Chris Spedding, Tony Garnier, and Anton Fig rocked hard through a 90+ minute set of Spedding’s original music along with a few covers. Highlights included Spedding’s #1 hit “Motorbikin’,” the Garland Jeffreys classic “Wild in the Streets,” and a funky crowd-pleasing version of “Wild Thing.”
Island Moving Company is now ‘Newport Contemporary Ballet’

Island Moving Company (IMC) today revealed its new name and branding at “Transforming our Future,” a special presentation held at their Newport studios. IMC is now Newport Contemporary Ballet, and their dance academy, NAB, is now The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet. The change is an evolutionary one...
Theater Review: ‘Jagged Little Pill’ resonates at PPAC

Another in a series of popular jukebox musicals is playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) through Sunday, January 22. Jagged Little Pill is a compelling story inspired by the groundbreaking 1995 Alanis Morissette album of the same name. The Tony and Grammy-award-winning production is stylish, entertaining, and thought-provoking. It’s a five-star show – highly recommended!
Crafting Series precedes 2023 ‘Inspired Craft’ exhibition at Little Compton Historical Society

Local craftmakers and artisans are offering a series of workshops with individualized instruction this winter and spring in anticipation of the Little Compton Historical Society’s 2023 Inspired Craft exhibition. Participants of all experience levels, including those trying a craft for the first time, are encouraged to attend. The first two workshops offer textile weaving and dry needle felting and are described below. A full list of workshops is available at littlecompton.org.
Newport Folk Festival returns July 28 – 30; tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 1

The legendary Newport Folk Festival is set to return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport for its 64th anniversary this summer. The festival is scheduled to take place July 28-30, 2023, and once again promises to feature a diverse lineup of artists, as well as unique experiences that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions of folk music. The 2023 lineup has not been announced.
Boston’s The Gravel Project playing Askew Saturday Jan. 21

The Gravel Project, a band comprised of veteran musicians from the Boston area, is headed down Route 95 Saturday night for a show at Askew in Providence. The ensemble is an all-star band including brothers Andrew and Jordan Gravel, Dave Fox, Eguie Castrillo, and Sarah Seminski. The Project’s sound blends...
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Now Hiring: 80+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area. All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. Have something that you’d like included in a future jobs roundup? Email the opportunities to ryan@whatsupnewp.com in the format you see below.
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.
What’s Up Today: Thursday, January 19

Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 19, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,063 words – approximately a 5-minute read. 🛢️ On this day in 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. The grounding occurred after the tug caught fire in its engine room during a winter storm. An estimated 828,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled, spreading throughout a broad area of Block Island Sound and beyond, including the shoreline of the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge. (Read more on What’sUpNewp)
Newport’s Meghan Mureddu named to President’s List at Castleton University

Castleton University has released its President’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year, and Meghan Mureddu of Newport is among those on the list. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0 at the university, which is based in Castleton, Vermont.
