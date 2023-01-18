Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Recap and Photos: Chris Spedding Trio rocks Newport’s Casino Theatre
Three legendary musicians came together for a special show at the Casino Theatre in Newport, RI Friday night January 20 before a near-sellout crowd. The power trio of Chris Spedding, Tony Garnier, and Anton Fig rocked hard through a 90+ minute set of Spedding’s original music along with a few covers. Highlights included Spedding’s #1 hit “Motorbikin’,” the Garland Jeffreys classic “Wild in the Streets,” and a funky crowd-pleasing version of “Wild Thing.”
fallriverreporter.com
Restaurant and entertainment establishment with Latin American flare coming to Fall River
A new restaurant and entertainment spot is coming to Fall River. Attorney David Assad represented co-owner of Origen Restaurant Bar & Grill Elvis Verdezoto at the Fall River Licensing Board meeting on Wednesday asking for a New All Alcohol Common Victuallers License and an Entertainment License. The Latin American eatery...
whatsupnewp.com
Island Moving Company is now ‘Newport Contemporary Ballet’
Island Moving Company (IMC) today revealed its new name and branding at “Transforming our Future,” a special presentation held at their Newport studios. IMC is now Newport Contemporary Ballet, and their dance academy, NAB, is now The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet. The change is an evolutionary one...
whatsupnewp.com
Theater Review: ‘Jagged Little Pill’ resonates at PPAC
Another in a series of popular jukebox musicals is playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) through Sunday, January 22. Jagged Little Pill is a compelling story inspired by the groundbreaking 1995 Alanis Morissette album of the same name. The Tony and Grammy-award-winning production is stylish, entertaining, and thought-provoking. It’s a five-star show – highly recommended!
whatsupnewp.com
Crafting Series precedes 2023 ‘Inspired Craft’ exhibition at Little Compton Historical Society
Local craftmakers and artisans are offering a series of workshops with individualized instruction this winter and spring in anticipation of the Little Compton Historical Society’s 2023 Inspired Craft exhibition. Participants of all experience levels, including those trying a craft for the first time, are encouraged to attend. The first two workshops offer textile weaving and dry needle felting and are described below. A full list of workshops is available at littlecompton.org.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Folk Festival returns July 28 – 30; tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 1
The legendary Newport Folk Festival is set to return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport for its 64th anniversary this summer. The festival is scheduled to take place July 28-30, 2023, and once again promises to feature a diverse lineup of artists, as well as unique experiences that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions of folk music. The 2023 lineup has not been announced.
whatsupnewp.com
Boston’s The Gravel Project playing Askew Saturday Jan. 21
The Gravel Project, a band comprised of veteran musicians from the Boston area, is headed down Route 95 Saturday night for a show at Askew in Providence. The ensemble is an all-star band including brothers Andrew and Jordan Gravel, Dave Fox, Eguie Castrillo, and Sarah Seminski. The Project’s sound blends...
WPRI
Select the ideal educational journey for your child with Rhode Island Families for School Choice
Rhode Island Families for School Choice seek to empower families to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs for each student by advancing public policies and providing a voice for school choice. This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Sheila Konis and Matt...
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford memories: Smuggler’s Den, Clyde Beatty Cole Bros Circus, Bowling On The Green…
“Things have changed so much from when I was a kid down here in the south end of New Bedford growing up on Bellevue St. All us kids were always doing something with everything available to us. We played Little League Baseball and I played for ‘Me & Ed’s.’ My...
fox5ny.com
Would you live here? Historic bank with original vault for sale in Rhode Island
There is a literal bank that was built in the early 1900s for sale in Rhode Island and it’s a fixer-upper’s dream come true. The stunning and historic neoclassical building has been "meticulously" maintained throughout the years, but something is missing; some new tenants, perhaps?. Kira Greene, a...
whatsupnewp.com
Now Hiring: 80+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area. All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. Have something that you’d like included in a future jobs roundup? Email the opportunities to ryan@whatsupnewp.com in the format you see below.
whatsupnewp.com
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport City Council will host a joint workshop with State Legislative Delegation on Feb. 4
Newport City Council will host a workshop with members of the State legislative delegation on Saturday, February 4 at 10 am. The workshop will focus on “City’s legislative priorities for 2023, according to the posted agenda. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at Newport...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Thursday, January 19
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 19, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,063 words – approximately a 5-minute read. 🛢️ On this day in 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. The grounding occurred after the tug caught fire in its engine room during a winter storm. An estimated 828,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled, spreading throughout a broad area of Block Island Sound and beyond, including the shoreline of the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge. (Read more on What’sUpNewp)
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
fallriverreporter.com
Family of Anthony Harden threatens $50 million lawsuit against City of Fall River
The family of a Fall River man who died after being shot by police, has threatened to sue the City of Fall River for over $50 million if they do not receive information that they say they have requested and have not been given. In a letter addressed to Mayor...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport’s Meghan Mureddu named to President’s List at Castleton University
Castleton University has released its President’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year, and Meghan Mureddu of Newport is among those on the list. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0 at the university, which is based in Castleton, Vermont.
Comments / 0