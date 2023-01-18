Read full article on original website
Warning Signs Christina Applegate Says She Missed Before Her MS Diagnosis
After getting diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the summer of 2021, Christina Applegate shared the early signs of the disease that she initially missed.
Jean Smart Recalls Costar Brad Pitt Consoling Her About Late Husband: 'He Was Incredibly Kind'
"He said, 'I had no idea you'd been going through that.' He was incredibly kind," Jean Smart recalled of Babylon costar Brad Pitt while on the Golden Globes red carpet Jean Smart is recalling a memorable moment when Brad Pitt shared his condolences after the death of her husband, Richard Gilliland. While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, the Hacks star and nominee, 71, shared what it was like working with Pitt, 59, and Margot Robbie on the new film Babylon. Smart called...
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Christina Applegate’s Ex-Husband Johnathon Schaech Thought ‘God Had Given up on’ Him When They Divorced
Here's a look at the marriage, divorce, and future regarding the relationship between actor Christina Applegate and her ex-husband Johnathon Schaech.
TODAY.com
Christina Applegate shares exchange with troll who accused her of having ‘bad’ plastic surgery
Christina Applegate is calling out an online troll who accused her of having "bad" plastic surgery after she attended the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15. The event marked the first time the "Dead to Me" star, 51, walked an award show red carpet since announcing in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
msn.com
Oh No! Does Jeremy Renner's Leg Need To Be Amputated?
Actor Jeremy Renner recently had a wintertime accidentHe was run over by a snowplow during a blizzardHis leg unfortunately caught the worst of it It is the story that is still gripping Hollywood, and making us all collectively hold our breath. Jeremy Renner is still in critical condition at the hospital after his now famous winter accident. Renner was run over by his snowplow, and his leg, in particular, was badly affected! Jeremy Renner is still fighting to recover As if the news weren't already devastating enough, it looks like the ramifications might be even worse that previously thought. Because now, the "Hawkeye" actor's family are worried his leg will never recover. An insider close to them recently told Radar Online the following: Also interesting: "Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all. His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to [...]" Watch the video above to learn more!
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Joy-Anna Duggar breaks down in tears as she shares about her mom Michelle’s parenting ‘decisions’ in new video
JOY-ANNA Duggar has opened up about her mom Michelle's parenting choices in an emotional new video. Joy-Anna, 25, took to YouTube and Instagram on December 25 Day and shared another lengthy vlog which she described as a "Christmas Time Q&A." The pregnant star was wearing a khaki green sweater and...
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos
Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals Why It Was So Important to Bring Hetty Back
For all you NCIS: Los Angeles fans, there was a special treat involved in the most recent NCIS three-show crossover. Do you remember what it was? Hetty popped up! Well, Hetty Lange is a beloved character who hasn’t been seen much lately. Yet there she was in a, well, unique situation.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Former Child Star Adam Rich Has Died at 54 Years Old and the World Is Reeling
As many of us know, Hollywood can be a tough place to grow up. We’ve seen child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes go through the ringer, and now that Adam Rich has died, we’re reminded once again of child star troubles. Adam Rich, who died on Jan. 7, 2023, is known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, the 1977 sitcom about a single dad raising eight children.
Popculture
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, Rocks See-Through Sweatshirt Over Black Swimsuit On Vacation: Photo
After a showstopping Barbie swimsuit look on Christmas, Sarah Michelle Gellar is ready for her next close-up! The former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 27, to show off another resort-ready vacation look. In the photo, the mom of two looked youthful and stunning in a black swimsuit with ruffled sleeves, layered by a white netted hoodie-style cover up. She finished the look with a white manicure, pink ball cap reading “White Lotus Resort & Spa,” and double braids. “Vacation Sarah at her best…. Just waiting ‘for some high-end gays’ to join me,” she cleverly captioned the snap.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Prevention
Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Sharing Photos of Her on Social Media Without Consent
Dakota Johnson has publicly called out her mom Melanie Griffith for sharing photos of her on social media without her consent. Although the 33-year-old actor, who is best known for her starring role in Fifty Shades of Grey, is no stranger to the camera and does have her own social media profiles, she is pretty low-key when it comes to her online presence. It's no wonder then, that she had a few words to say about her mom's decision to share snaps of her online.
