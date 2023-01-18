ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoky Mountain News

Forest Service completes objection reviews for Pisgah-Nantahala forest plan

The U.S. Forest Service has completed its review of 891 objections to the Pisgah-Nantahala forest management plan it released a year ago, clearing the final hurdle to implement the first new forest plan since 1987. The 445-page objection response document details 104 issues raised by objectors, which covered nearly every...
