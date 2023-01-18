ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, VT

David Goodman’s ‘Vermont Conversation’ turns 10

By VTD Editor
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZCTl_0kIl2Cgj00
Environmental activist Bill McKibben, left, Vermont Conversation host David Goodman, center, and WDEV owner Ken Squier at a live episode of the Vermont Conversation at Bridgeside Books in Waterbury on Dec. 6, 2017. Photo by Gordon Miller

On Jan. 16, 2013, journalist David Goodman stepped into a closet-size studio at WDEV’s Waterbury headquarters to broadcast the first episode of “ The Vermont Conversation with David Goodman.

Ken Squier, the station’s legendary owner, had given the new host a simple mandate, Goodman recalled: “It needs to be good radio.” In other words, it had to draw in listeners with a compelling narrative, interesting dialogue and a bit of surprise.

“I have always thought of myself as a storyteller — hopefully on issues that matter,” Goodman said. “If I could do that on radio, then this would work.”

It did — and 10 years later the conversation continues.

This week, as Goodman kicks off a 10 th anniversary celebration, he has invited back his first guest, the environmental activist and journalist Bill McKibben. In the coming weeks, Goodman also plans to re-release some of his favorite interviews from the show’s archives.

Some things haven’t changed, such as the hourlong public affairs program’s 1 p.m. Wednesday timeslot on WDEV. Other things have. “The Vermont Conversation” was originally conceived by Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, and it was sponsored for years by the advocacy group. But when Covid-19 struck Vermont in the spring of 2020, VBSR pulled out and VTDigger agreed to sponsor the program and distribute it on its website and through its podcast network.

“I went for a walk with Anne Galloway, and it was a no-brainer for her,” Goodman said of the nonprofit news organization’s founder and then-leader. “VTDigger was its natural home.”

The pandemic prompted another big change. When WDEV temporarily closed its studios, what had been a live, call-in show morphed into a pre-recorded program.

“For me, it was like being a dog that suddenly discovers there’s no leash,” Goodman said. “I was no longer bound to this Wednesday at 1 (timeslot), and I could talk to anyone, anytime, anywhere. So I took off at a sprint, reaching out to all my favorite authors, thinkers, journalists — and it was a revelation to have that kind of freedom.”

Though Goodman often books guests with a national profile, he said he’s most excited when he can amplify the stories of those who have been silenced. “You have the opportunity and responsibility to lift up voices who otherwise don’t get heard,” he said.

One recent example was a 14-year-old, transgender girl from Randolph who found herself at the center of a conservative media firestorm after a teammate went on television to object to her use of a girls’ locker room. As the saga played out last fall online, on cable television and in community forums, Goodman recalled, “The one voice we had never heard from was the student’s.”

Eventually, though, she turned to Goodman .

“The student needed time but very much wanted to be heard,” he said. “The student decided that ‘The Vermont Conversation’ was where she felt comfortable and safe, finally telling her side of the story. That was very powerful to me on many levels.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8EpE_0kIl2Cgj00
David Goodman, right, interviews Erica Heilman, creator of Rumble Srip VT, after she won a Peabody Award. Photo by Ariel Goodman

Goodman has also made a point of documenting Vermont’s history — sometimes in unusual ways. In 2015, he hosted a show with former Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Amestoy, who wrote the majority opinion that led to civil unions, and then-Rep. Bill Lippert, D-Hinesburg, a gay lawmaker who had helped usher the civil union legislation into law.

“So these two men — really trailblazers in LGBTQ rights in Vermont — are kind of shoe-horned in (the WDEV studio). They told me they had never actually met,” Goodman said. “It was very meaningful to them and to all of us.”

Last summer, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , Goodman got to thinking about the Vermont Supreme Court case that had legalized abortion in the state a year before Roe, in 1972: Beecham v. Leahy .

“We all know who the ‘Leahy’ is,” Goodman said, referring to then-prosecutor Patrick Leahy, who would later serve in the U.S. Senate. “So I started asking, ‘Who’s Beecham?’”

Goodman tracked down the retired gynecologic oncologist in Shelburne and invited him on the show . “I was kind of struck by the fact that — why didn’t I know this story?” Goodman said. Jackson Beecham told him, “You’re one of the few people to ask me about it.”

“So we can never assume that these turning points in history have had their full telling,” Goodman said. “That, I think, is the most rewarding thing about this.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: David Goodman’s ‘Vermont Conversation’ turns 10 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VTDigger

Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services

Backus, the state’s director of health care reform, is moving to Sen. Peter Welch’s office. Chen, the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, plans to leave the role next month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place.

Scott said he has carved out $900,000 for the Climate Office in the Agency of Natural Resources “to do the real planning and analysis we need to reach emissions targets accurately and realistically." Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place..
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont

Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

VCUDA announces new leadership

The Vermont Communications Union Districts Association (VCUDA) has elected new officers:. VCUDA consists of nine Communications Union Districts (CUDs), regional municipalities that have formed in Vermont to provide world-class broadband to unserved and underserved addresses in Vermont. Modeled on the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, VCUDA formed in November 2020.
VERMONT STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT

Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
BURLINGTON, VT
New England Today

Wild Moments with Vermont Nature Photographer Roger Irwin

When he was 11, Roger Irwin’s parents opened their Vermont home to a pair of working photographers from New York City who were on assignment for Vermont Life. The visit was just two days long, but for Irwin it was life-changing. Fascinated, he soon started crafting his own stories, but it took decades (and semi-retirement) for Irwin to pick up a camera again. Now 72, he still finds time to pursue and capture the woods and wildlife of New England. Over the years Irwin’s intimate nature images have graced multiple covers of Northern Woodlands magazine and been featured by the Nature Conservancy and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. “It’s my passion,” he says, “and I just want people to see what I’ve been lucky enough to see.”
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Towns Across Vermont Are Beginning to Regulate Short-Term Rentals

When Moriah Stokes and Vincent Connolly purchased a second home in Morrisville in 2017, they already had plans to list it on Airbnb. The couple were living in Colorado at the time, and Stokes, who grew up in Morrisville, wanted to be able to visit her family without staying in a hotel. Renting out the home meant the property didn't sit vacant, and it provided some extra cash. When the couple decided to move back to Vermont in 2019 to raise their three young children, the home was waiting for them.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

James Lasell Morse

As a member of the judiciary for 22 years, Jim authored hundreds of opinions and earned a reputation as one of Vermont’s most compassionate and conscientious jurists. Read the story on VTDigger here: James Lasell Morse.
CHARLOTTE, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy