Columbus, OH

14-year-old wanted in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago



COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve 2022.

On Dec. 31, Columbus police discovered the body of Unique Prater with a gunshot wound at 3:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Atcheson Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood.



Wednesday morning, CPD named Michael McCurdy, also known as “Mike Mike,” as the suspect in Prater’s death. They consider him to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone with information on his location to call police at 614-645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.


Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police
Comments / 17

Danny Baldwin
3d ago

😡 Cbus Residents see something say something. Get those criminals off our streets. We shouldn't have to Live in fear because of criminals terrorizing the citizens.😡

Reply
5
Blondesdoitgood?
3d ago

he'll be caught soon....not too many places a teenager can hide...not like he driving around the city!! TREAT HIM LIKE AN ADULT!!!

Reply
5
Ladybug56
3d ago

Another prime example about parenting. From the young man with a weapon to the female who died.That these kids become statistic to society. Like how many more does it have to be. Each crime that’s committed is a prime example for all to be aware as to making sure you and yours don’t have to become in this type of situation. Oh that’s right parents don’t think that nothing going to happen. Because of the environment they live in.

Reply
4
 

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

