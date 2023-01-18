14-year-old wanted in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon

Today’s report along with a previous report can be seen above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve 2022.

On Dec. 31, Columbus police discovered the body of Unique Prater with a gunshot wound at 3:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Atcheson Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Wednesday morning, CPD named Michael McCurdy, also known as “Mike Mike,” as the suspect in Prater’s death. They consider him to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone with information on his location to call police at 614-645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

