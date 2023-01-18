Read full article on original website
More than $300,000 raised by Tampa Bay sports stars for children
TAMPA, Fla. - On Friday morning, the fairways and tee boxes at TPC Tampa Bay weren't filled with the sounds of another round of golf, but the sound of hundreds of thousands of dollars being raised for charity. When Bob and Donna Richie lost their son, Jason, to a car...
South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America
If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
I’m A New Grandparent — The First 3 Places In Florida I’m Taking My Granddaughter
A little miracle in my life has changed my travel patterns. Her name is Layla, and we were already planning our first grandma, grandpa, mom, dad, and baby taste of grand-travel 2 months in. My son and his wife had their sights set on a beach vacation in December to...
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is Closing
46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade inspires weekend of protests across Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - This weekend kicked off marches and rallies across the country for supporters on both sides of women’s reproductive rights debate as Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. After the ruling was overturned in the summer of 2022, the issue was sent back to the states by the U.S. Supreme Court, but some states have either strengthened rights or put in place partial or total bans.
Rejected! License plates deemed too obscene by Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Dozens of requests for personalized license plates were rejected last year by the State of Florida. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) receives hundreds of requests each year, many of which are later determined to be obscene or objectionable. In those cases, the department will recall the plate.
Florida jury awards rapper Flo Rida $82M in Celsius energy drink endorsement lawsuit
Celsius energy drinks would be nothing without the backing of recording artist Flo Rida, and the Boca Raton-based company owes him more than $82.6 million in damages for trying to hide it, a Broward jury decided Wednesday. The verdict came on the second day of deliberation, after jurors were treated to a crash course in contract law, endorsement deals, revenue sharing and who gets credit when ...
COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why
It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
Eggs in Tampa Bay are among the most expensive in the nation, says study
Tampa Bay's high price tag for eggs actually ranks as the third highest in the country.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
Florida still celebrates 3 Confederate holidays
Florida celebrates 21 state holidays or special observances, but three of the days on the calendar honor or celebrate people from the Confederate side of the Civil War.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
Florida Man Who Stabbed Woman 150 Times Gets Life In Prison
A Florida man has been sentenced to life in the Florida Department of Corrections for the brutal stabbing murder of Alisha Gomez. On January 17, 2023, Storm Royal Thayer, 25, was also ordered to have no contact with the Victim’s family and to pay fines
Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
Florida is 2nd most expensive state for car insurance, study says
A new study says Florida has the second highest insurance costs in the country. So, which parts of Florida have the most expensive car insurance costs?
Florida high school football coaching updates: James Thomson steps down at Winter Haven
When it comes to high school football around the Sunshine State, it’s unique compared to the other 49 around the country. It’s become a 365 days a week sport in terms of training and also transition when it comes to head coaching positions. This off-season following the conclusion of the 2022 ...
