Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Exploring the Nation's History in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend: Facts About The Eagles QB’s College Sweetheart
Jalen Hurts, a famous quarterback, led his Philadelphia Eagles to a NFC East Championship in the 2022-2023 season. The college superstar was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He is rumored to be dating his college sweetheart, Bry Burrows. Jalen Hurts stepped into the NFL limelight...
Travis Kelce’s mom can’t make both Chiefs, Eagles playoff games this weekend
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said two games in one day isn't feasible this year.
San Francisco 49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo's Status For Cowboys Game
Earlier this week, a report that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted without a walking boot for the first time since he broke his foot led to some speculation that Garoppolo could return to the team's active roster before the end of the postseason. If that happens, it won't ...
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott
Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Divisional Round picks: New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who goes to NFC Championship Game?
Familiarity breeds contempt, and when it comes to two rivals fighting to get one step closer to a Super Bowl, a long-running feud could lead to more sparks other than the pre-kickoff fireworks. The Eagles and Giants will meet for the 181st time Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, this time...
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott's Message For Brett Maher Is Going Viral
Brett Maher's Dallas Cowboys teammates are standing by the kicker after missing four extra points in Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. CeeDee Lamb supported Maher on the sideline, and Dak Prescot moved back initial anger to say he's "Money Maher's biggest fan." On Thursday, per The ...
Jalen Hurts, Eagles know what can ruin their Super Bowl dream — and it's not the Giants
PHILADELPHIA − All of the experiences mean something to Jalen Hurts. That includes his college career at both Alabama and Oklahoma, constantly competing for national championships. It includes the lowest points, too, such as his benching at Alabama, the brutal playoff loss last season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ...
Former New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher retires
David Phelps, a veteran pitcher who played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies among others, has retired. The 36-year-old, 15-year veteran, announced his decision through his agent. “On 5/5/21 I walked off the mound in Oakland frustrated and injured, unsure if I would ever be on a Major...
Dan Quinn BREAKING: Cowboys Coach - Closer to Leaving? - Gets Another Request
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, while prepping for a playoff meeting at the Niners, is adding up interview requests.
Dolphins, Mike McDaniel interested in ex-Broncos HC as defensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins emerged as one of the more successful teams during the 2022 season, going 9-8 and earning their first playoff berth since 2016. However, the Dolphins would fall to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round as their defense failed the team. Now, as coach Mike McDaniel...
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement
Sometimes the relief of not losing is greater than the joy of winning. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already completed a college football portfolio that would have him among the greatest coaches of all time. Yet, he is apparently far too unsatisfied with how things ended this past season to put away his headset […] The post ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik
The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes livid with Andy Reid after being sent to locker room following injury
Patrick Mahomes suffered an apparent leg injury and is questionable to return to the Kansas City Chiefs NFL Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes was seen having an animated discussion with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team’s trainer, with the star quarterback emphatically saying no to the presumed attempts to remove […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes livid with Andy Reid after being sent to locker room following injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football news: Bill O’Brien’s latest Crimson Tide move amid Patriots speculation
Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien continues to hit the recruiting trail for the Crimson Tide even as rumors swirl about the 53-year-old coach filling a potential vacancy in the New England Patriots staff, 247Sports NCAA analyst Brad Crawford wrote in a Thursday article. The Patriots have three offensive coordinator candidates, according to NFL Network […] The post Alabama football news: Bill O’Brien’s latest Crimson Tide move amid Patriots speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0