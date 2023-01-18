ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott

Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott's Message For Brett Maher Is Going Viral

Brett Maher's Dallas Cowboys teammates are standing by the kicker after missing four extra points in Monday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. CeeDee Lamb supported Maher on the sideline, and Dak Prescot moved back initial anger to say he's "Money Maher's biggest fan." On Thursday, per The ...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
ClutchPoints

ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement

Sometimes the relief of not losing is greater than the joy of winning. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already completed a college football portfolio that would have him among the greatest coaches of all time. Yet, he is apparently far too unsatisfied with how things ended this past season to put away his headset […] The post ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes livid with Andy Reid after being sent to locker room following injury

Patrick Mahomes suffered an apparent leg injury and is questionable to return to the Kansas City Chiefs NFL Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes was seen having an animated discussion with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team’s trainer, with the star quarterback emphatically saying no to the presumed attempts to remove […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes livid with Andy Reid after being sent to locker room following injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round

The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Alabama football news: Bill O’Brien’s latest Crimson Tide move amid Patriots speculation

Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien continues to hit the recruiting trail for the Crimson Tide even as rumors swirl about the 53-year-old coach filling a potential vacancy in the New England Patriots staff, 247Sports NCAA analyst Brad Crawford wrote in a Thursday article. The Patriots have three offensive coordinator candidates, according to NFL Network […] The post Alabama football news: Bill O’Brien’s latest Crimson Tide move amid Patriots speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy