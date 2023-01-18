Coming off a holiday break, Saturday Night Live went with congressman George Santos’ fabulist past claims while also spoofing his alleged past as a drag performer. The sketch was aired just hours after the real Santos responded to reports that he was a drag performer when he lived in Brazil. Reporters caught up with him at New York’s La Guardia Airport, and he told them, “I was not a drag queen in Brazil. I was young and I had fun at a festival.” That non-denial denial was pretty much the theme of the SNL opener, set up as a segment...

