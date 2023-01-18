ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers stolen

BOSTON — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing Thursday with the Security and Exchange Commission that the breach...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Grocery items that changed the most in price in December

Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions. Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers' increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops. Grocery prices are up about 11.8% between December 2021 and 2022. The increase from November to December is more moderate, at just 0.2%.
KXLY

Will your smartphone be the next doctor’s office?

The same devices used to take selfies and type out tweets are being repurposed and commercialized for quick access to information needed for monitoring a patient’s health. A fingertip pressed against a phone’s camera lens can measure a heart rate. The microphone, kept by the bedside, can screen for sleep apnea. Even the speaker is being tapped, to monitor breathing using sonar technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy