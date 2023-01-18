Read full article on original website
Biden to tour California storm damage; U.S. nears debt limit; analysis reveals Greenland warming spike | Hot off the Wire podcast
» President Joe Biden is set to tour damaged areas of California and be briefed on recovery efforts in the wake of devastating storms that have hit the state in recent weeks. At least 20 people have died and destruction has been reported across 41 of California’s 58 counties.
T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers stolen
BOSTON — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing Thursday with the Security and Exchange Commission that the breach...
Grocery items that changed the most in price in December
Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions. Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers' increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops. Grocery prices are up about 11.8% between December 2021 and 2022. The increase from November to December is more moderate, at just 0.2%.
Will your smartphone be the next doctor’s office?
The same devices used to take selfies and type out tweets are being repurposed and commercialized for quick access to information needed for monitoring a patient’s health. A fingertip pressed against a phone’s camera lens can measure a heart rate. The microphone, kept by the bedside, can screen for sleep apnea. Even the speaker is being tapped, to monitor breathing using sonar technology.
