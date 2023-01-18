Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Demetrious Johnson reveals shockingly low pay when he was UFC flyweight champion
Demetrious Johnson is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters of all time, but during his run with the UFC, he certainly wasn’t paid like it. After becoming the UFC’s first-ever flyweight champion by beating Joseph Benavidez at UFC 152, Johnson went on to become one of the most accomplished fighters in promotional history, setting the record for most title defenses (11) and climbing to the top of the pound-for-pound fighter list. But despite his many accomplishments and the UFC itself dubbing him the best fighter in the world, the promotion apparently didn’t see fit to pay him like it.
MMA Fighting
Gilbert Burns says after watching ‘scary’ Damar Hamlin injury that MMA promotions need to provide better healthcare, benefits for fighters
Gilbert Burns understands the risks every time he sets foot inside the UFC octagon. With 25 professional fights and possibly hundreds of grappling matches, the Brazilian knows that he’s always taking a chance with his health — both short and long term — whenever he competes but even he was left shaken after recently witnessing a terrifying incident in the NFL.
MMA Fighting
Gilbert Burns praises Neil Magny, says Belal Muhammad turned down UFC 283 fight
Following a “Fight of the Year” candidate against Khamzat Chimaev this past April, Gilbert Burns was anxious to book at least one more 2022 appearance in the UFC. That never happened. The one-time title challenger pursued a fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 281. When that fell apart, he then turned his attention to UFC 283 so he could fight in Brazil for the first time since 2020, when he competed in an empty arena at the start of the global pandemic.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 results: Gilbert Burns calls out Colby Covington after dominant submission win over Neil Magny
Gilbert Burns had something to prove with his fight at UFC 283. After waiting months to return to action and competing at home in Brazil, Burns felt like he needed to make a statement in his fight with Neil Magny and that’s exactly what he accomplished. It ultimately only took a single takedown for Burns to advance his position, lock on a nasty head-and-arm choke and it forced Magny to tap out at 4:15 in the opening round.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 video: Jailton Almeida caps off dominant performance with ground-and-pound knockout
Jailton Almeida is looking unstoppable so far. The Brazilian grappler continued his impressive octagon run, completely dominating heavyweight veteran Shamil Abdurakhimov before finishing with ground-and-pound at UFC 283 on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro. Watch the relentless finishing sequence above. Almeida, who has also competed at light heavyweight, came in...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 preview show: Can Glover Teixeira, Deiveson Figueiredo deliver triumphant return to Brazil?
The first UFC pay-per-view of 2023 is upon us and two world titles are on the line. Will Glover Teixeira send the fans home from UFC 283 happy, or will Jamahal Hill spoil Teixeira’s homecoming and become champion?. Ahead of Saturday’s event from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, MMA Fighting’s...
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 predictions
Barring any unforeseen screwiness, two divisions will see at least some clarity at the top following UFC 283 this Saturday. For the light heavyweight championship main event, the result answers a straightforward question: Who holds the UFC title at 205 pounds? That’s not the same thing as who is the UFC’s best at 205 pounds (Jiri Prochazka, get well soon), but either Glover Teixeira or Jamahal Hill will etch their names in the promotion’s history books with a win as Teixeira looks to become an unlikely two-time champion at the age of 43 and Hill looks to become a first-time champion after being on the fringes of the title picture just two months ago.
MMA Fighting
Predictions Roundtable: Who will be our 12 UFC champions by the end of 2023?
After another topsy-turvy year in 2022, it’s clearer than ever that no one in MMA really has any idea what’s going to happen on any given night. Still, when has that ever stopped us from putting on our predictors’ hats and giving it a whirl? Join the staff at MMA Fighting back at the roundtable to predict the upcoming championship slate for the next 12 months. Who will be the 12 UFC champions by the end of 2023? Staffers Shaun Al-Shatti, Conner Burks, Guilherme Cruz, Mike Heck, Eric Jackman, Alexander K. Lee, E. Casey Leydon, Steven Marrocco, Damon Martin, Jed Meshew, and José Youngs make their selections below.
MMA Fighting
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez added to UFC 287
The UFC’s youngest fighter books his second octagon bout when Raul Rosas Jr. faces Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting following an initial report from Eurosport. UFC 287 takes place April 8 at a venue and location to be announced, though sources indicated Brooklyn, N.Y., and Miami are two potential hosts.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill live stream watch party
MMA Fighting has a live watch party for Saturday’s UFC 283 event, which takes place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and serves as the first pay-per-view event of 2023 for the UFC. The main event will see Brazil’s own Glover Teixeira look to become a two-time champ as he faces Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.
MMA Fighting
Paths To Victory: Will Glover Teixeira reclaim light heavyweight gold at UFC 283?
If it feels like we were just here, two men headlining a pay-per-view event to claim the vacant light heavyweight crown. Don’t worry, you’re not crazy – we were. But after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw at UFC 282, leaving the 205-pound division without a champion, the powers that be scrambled and made a new vacant title fight between former undisputed champion Glover Teixeira and rising contender Jamahal Hill.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 video: Gabriel Bonfim taps Mounir Lazzez, joins brother Ismael Bonfim in winner’s circle
It was a good night for the brothers Bonfim as Gabriel Bonfim joined younger brother Ismael Bonfim in the winner’s circle with a first-round submission at UFC 283. Gabriel Bonfim needed just 49 seconds to tap striking specialist Mounir Lazzez, who gave him up his neck as he ducked under his opponent’s striking attack.
MMA Fighting
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia set for UFC 287
A featherweight battle has been added to the UFC’s April pay-per-view event. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Steve Garcia is set for UFC 287, which takes place April 8 at a location and venue yet to be announced. According to sources, the card could take place in Brooklyn, N.Y., or Miami.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 results: Jessica Andrade unleashes savage offensive onslaught to win lopsided decision over Lauren Murphy
Jessica Andrade put on a punishing performance over three rounds to win a lopsided decision over Lauren Murphy at UFC 283. It was one-way traffic from start to finish as Andrade bludgeoned Murphy with punches in nearly every exchange as she just continued to add up gaudy striking numbers during the 15-minute battle. Murphy displayed incredible toughness but there were several moments where it appeared either the referee or even her coaches could have stopped the fight to prevent her from suffering further harm.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 live blog: Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade
This is the UFC 283 live blog for Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade, the women’s flyweight main card fight on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro. A former flyweight title challenger, Murphy has been a staple of the 125-pound division since 2017, amassing a 7-2 record during her UFC run. After coming up short against champion Valentina Shevchenko in 2021, Murphy rebounded with one of the best performances of her career, beating former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate this past July. Now, Murphy wants to stake a claim for another crack at Shevchenko, by beating one of the most intimidating women in all of MMA.
MMA Fighting
Deiveson Figueiredo thinks Brandon Moreno fears him ahead of tetralogy fight: ‘I’m Brandon’s nightmare’
Deiveson Figueiredo is the champion heading into his fourth fight with Brandon Moreno and he’s confident that he has his rival’s number. And that Moreno knows it. Not only does the UFC 283 co-main event mark a flyweight championship tetralogy between the two best fighters in the division, but Moreno is the only opponent Figueiredo has had since their first meeting back in December 2020. Two of their fights went to decision (the other ended halfway through the third round), so Figueiredo and Moreno have plenty of data on one another and had plenty of time to get in each other’s heads.
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 results: Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua suffers knockout loss to Ihor Potieria in retirement fight
Mixed martial arts rarely affords its legends a fairytale ending and unfortunately Mauricio “Shogun” Rua is the latest to suffer that fate in his retirement fight at UFC 283. Despite a strong start, Rua ultimately got clipped by a hard right hand from Ihor Potieria in the first...
MMA Fighting
French featherweight Zarah Fairn dos Santos happy to fight at mother’s home country at UFC 283
Zarah Fairn dos Santos will be honoring her mother when she enters the octagon Saturday to face Josiane Nunes at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The French featherweight is the daughter of Maria Josi dos Santos — a Brazilian woman who happens to have the same name of her next opponent — and a Moroccan man.
MMA Fighting
Kendall Grove explains why he’s coming back for one ‘last hurrah’ and revisiting the bloodiest fight in KSW history
When UFC and Bellator veteran Kendall Grove turned 40 this past November, he thought his fighting career was already over. He made a promise to his father prior to his death that he would not fight past 40, and with a growing business through his gym based in Maui, Hawaii, the Ultimate Fighter season 3 winner seemed content to essentially consider himself retired.
