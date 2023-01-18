ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector

LONDON — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff Friday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Channel 3000

T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers stolen

BOSTON — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing Thursday with the Security and Exchange Commission that the breach...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy