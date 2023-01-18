Read full article on original website
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mic'd-up video showed what Dak Prescott really said following Brett Maher's PAT struggles
The Dallas Cowboys cruised past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Monday’s NFC Wild Card matchup, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Kicker Brett Maher had a game to forget with an astonishing four missed extra points. It was so bad that even Jerry Jones was fielding questions about a possible change at kicker (he said he was sticking with Maher).
Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South... The post Byron Leftwich got awkward gift from Bucs before firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton reportedly wants ludicrous money from a new team, might not be so desperate for an NFL return
Sean Payton undoubtedly understands he’s probably the hottest current name in the head coaching market. He wouldn’t be drawing out his candidacy, taking his time perusing potential suitors for his services, if he didn’t know that teams were willing to sacrifice a lot of money and draft capital for the former New Orleans Saints’ coaching great.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle
Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that clearly didn’t bother the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After getting X-rays on his ankle and taping it up, he returned in the second half and proceeded to lead the Chiefs to the 27-20 victory. Mahomes finished with […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reports: Former NFL wide-receiver named new head coach for Tyler High School
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former All-American and NFL wide-receiver has accepted the head coaching position at Tyler High School, according to media reports. Rashaun Woods was previously a head coach for Enid High School in Oklahoma and reportedly announced Friday morning that his decision to be the next head coach at Tyler High School […]
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes livid with Andy Reid after being sent to locker room following injury
Patrick Mahomes suffered an apparent leg injury and is questionable to return to the Kansas City Chiefs NFL Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes was seen having an animated discussion with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team’s trainer, with the star quarterback emphatically saying no to the presumed attempts to remove […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes livid with Andy Reid after being sent to locker room following injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury sparks unfair backlash on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson
When Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during Saturday’s divisional round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson caught some stray bullets and went viral. Jackson was on the receiving end of some backlash as NFL fans couldn’t help but compare him to Mahomes. To recall, Jackson decided […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury sparks unfair backlash on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
Deion Sanders flips 5-star recruit Cormani McClain to Colorado from Miami
New Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders continues to do his thing since landing in Boulder. Primetime impressed five-star recruit
Saints make big coaching decision
After a season in which they fared 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the second season in a row, the New Orleans Saints have begun to tinker with their coaching staff. The Saints parted ways with longtime offensive assistant Dan Roushar, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Some early morning news…. The Saints begin offseason Read more... The post Saints make big coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly
The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers X-Factor vs. Cowboys, and it’s not Christian McCaffrey
The race to the Super Bowl is getting tighter, and the Divisional Round is the second-to-last step to the big game. The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, and they’ll be looking to keep their winning streak alive. San Francisco is coming off a big 41-23 […] The post 49ers X-Factor vs. Cowboys, and it’s not Christian McCaffrey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kliff Kingsbury Reportedly Wants to Coach in NFL Again
The former Arizona Cardinals head coach would love to get his feet wet again at the NFL level, of course when the time is right and Thailand is no longer of service to him.
LSU hits the road to recruit the future at QB
The LSU football staff has a commitment from one of the nation's best 2024 prospects in quarterback Colin Hurley. Who will the Tigers target in the 2025 class? LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hit the road this week to check in on some of the staff's top targets.
Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets
Anthony Edwards is kicking himself in the head following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-118 road loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It appears that Edwards is taking that loss harder than most other defeats he’s suffered not just in the NBA but in his entire basketball career, as he revealed to Dane Moore. Probably as […] The post Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will be pissed off by Chris Simms’ Bills slander
The Buffalo Bills survived against the Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a bit of a rough go at times despite the Bills being massive favorites. The Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. But one NFL analyst isn’t buying Buffalo as a legitimate contender for one […] The post Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will be pissed off by Chris Simms’ Bills slander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 2