Coroner on the scene of York County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash in York County. Emergency dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Bull Road in Conewago Township. Northern York County Regional Police are investigating.
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
Driver injured in Lebanon County crash
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
TV reporter gets thrown from mechanical bull
HARRISBURG, Pa. — WGAL reporter Josslyn Howard took a turn riding the mechanical bull at the Pennsylvania Farm Show - and hung on for as long as she could. Watch the video above to see how her ride ended.
13 year old dies in Berks County fire
READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat
Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school …. Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat. Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Abide...
Pa. school bus, truck involved in fiery crash
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
Police in Manheim, Lancaster County, investigate shots fired incident
MANHEIM, Pa. — Police say someone fired shots early Friday morning in Manheim, Lancaster County. It happened around 2:15 a.m. near the 200 block of South Main Street. Police said they found spent shell casings but no victim. The incident does not appear to be random, according to police.
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
PSP trooper arrested, charged in December Chester County road rage incident
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State trooper has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage incident that occurred in Chester County in late December. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement that 36-year-old David Levy, a trooper with the Media Barracks, has been charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime and simple assault.
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
A portion of Route 147 closed in Northumberland County
12 p.m. Update: Route 147 in Northumberland County is now open. -- Both lanes of Route 147 are closed between Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township and Route 4033 (Boyles Run Road) in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a downed tree and power lines. A detour is in place using Boyles Run Road, Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road), Route 225 and Herndon Bypass Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
Man stole catalytic converters in 5 Susquehanna Valley counties, police say
A Georgia man is charged with stealing a hot item – catalytic converters – in five Susquehanna Valley counties. As the 8 On Your Side investigative team reported last year, these car parts are highly desirable for thieves because they have valuable metals. It was a split-second decision...
Mesmerizing time-lapse of the sun rising in York, Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — It was such a beautiful sunrise in York, we couldn't help but put together this Zen time-lapse. Watch the video above.
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
