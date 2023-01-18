Read full article on original website
NFL wife made major move against Colts owner
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels almost joined the Indianapolis Colts when seeking a head coaching position as a then-longtime offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2022. We now know that move never came to fruition, and according to one media report, that’s directly a result of how McDaniels‘ wife, Read more... The post NFL wife made major move against Colts owner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season
Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Divisional Round Schedule for Saturday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
Who is Patrick Mahomes' Backup, Chad Henne?
Fans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City are still holding their breath as quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seemingly playing through an ankle injury. While their MVP candidate is back on the field, he spent some time in the locker room in the second quarter, bringing out backup Chad Henne. Henne...
Patrick Mahomes Questionable With Ankle Injury, Chad Henne Takes Over
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is questionable to return. The star quarterback initially stayed in the game with a noticeable limp before exiting to the locker room after the drive. The...
How Much Money Do Referees Make During NFL Playoffs?
How much money do referees make during NFL playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We wait all year for the NFL Playoffs. The intensity of the games, the Super Bowl commercials and halftime show, the gathering with friends and family – what could be better?. Football players are...
Chiefs Lead Jaguars 17-10 at Halftime of Divisional Round Despite Patrick Mahomes Injury
If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship, they might have to get there without Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the top-seeded Chiefs' divisional round matchup against the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup quarterback Chad Henne, who played just 18 snaps during the regular season, took over and helped the Chiefs take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's Dad Exchange Words at Grizzlies-Lakers Game
Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad exchange words at Grizzlies-Lakers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tempers flared during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies...but the incident primarily involved an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the player's father. Tee Morant, the father of Grizzlies...
Patrick Mahomes Starts Second Half Despite Ankle Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is questionable to return. The star quarterback initially stayed in the game with a noticeable limp before exiting to the locker room after the drive. The...
Chiefs Fans Chant Chad Henne's Name After 98-Yard Touchdown Drive
After Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game and brought much-needed energy with him. The 37-year-old former Jaguar, who has not started a game in...
NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Live Updates
The NFL showdowns continue this weekend with four spicy matchups in the divisional round. The action kicked off on Saturday afternoon with Patrick Mahomes returning from an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter to lead the Kansas City Chiefs over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs went on to win 27-20 to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season.
Dallas Goedert's One-Handed Catch Gives Philly Early Lead
Dallas Goedert's one-handed catch gives Philly early lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't have scripted a better opening drive to kick off their postseason run. Hosting the New York Giants in the divisional round, Philadelphia got on the board early thanks to an impressive one-handed...
Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
Jets' Joe Namath Says Aaron Rodgers Can Wear No. 12 in New York
Namath says Aaron Rodgers can wear No. 12 in New York originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sign me and the rest of Chicago Bears fans up. There are obviously a lot of hurdles to the Green Bay Packers star quarterback getting traded, and the most minor of those would be his No. 12 jersey being retired to honor Joe Namath.
Five Possible Aaron Rodgers Destinations This NFL Offseason
Five possible Aaron Rodgers destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay?. The Packers quarterback had an emotional exit from Lambeau Field after his season ended with a Week 18 loss, and – stop me if you’ve heard this one before – he’s remained cryptic ever since.
Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Targets to Bolster Trenches
Examining potential Bears free-agent targets at OL and DL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears kicked off their offseason by hiring Kevin Warren to replace Ted Phillips as president and CEO. With that box checked, the Bears can turn their full attention to football operations and the big...
Texans Reporter John McClain Helps Break Down NFL Draft for Bears
Texans reporter breaks down the draft for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears find themselves in an auspicious place before the NFL draft. With the golden ticket of the No. 1 pick at their disposal, they find themselves in the middle of a potential bidding war to relinquish the pick to another suitor.
Safety Jaquan Brisker Named Bears Rookie of the Year
Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com. The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary.
Patriots, Chiefs Among Five Teams With International NFL Games in 2023
NFL designates five teams for London, Germany games in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will be breaking out their passports in 2023. The NFL announced on Thursday that the five teams were designated for...
Vikings' Patrick Peterson Details ‘Shocked' Reaction to Kirk Cousins' 4th-Down Pass
Patrick Peterson details 'shocked' reaction to Kirk Cousins' 4th-down pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The final pass of Kirk Cousins' season left many bewildered -- including one of his teammates. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson said he thought Cousins didn't know what down it was after seeing the...
