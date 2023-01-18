Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in IllinoisTravel MavenSkokie, IL
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley ParkSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Bulls' Zach LaVine Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Fan in Paris
LaVine shares heartwarming exchange with fan in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine idolized his dad, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. One young fan in the postgame press room acknowledged LaVine as his idol. "I wear No. 8 I'm here with my team. And why? Because you're...
Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's Dad Exchange Words at Grizzlies-Lakers Game
Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad exchange words at Grizzlies-Lakers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tempers flared during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies...but the incident primarily involved an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the player's father. Tee Morant, the father of Grizzlies...
Victor Wembanyama Attends Bulls Vs. Pistons Paris Game
Watching his future team? Victor Wembanyama attends Bulls-Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Victor Wembanyama may be getting an in-person look at his next team on Thursday. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was in attendance for the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the Detroit Pistons...
LeBron James NBA Finals Jersey Expected to Fetch Up to $5 Million at Auction
Sotheby’s is selling a LeBron James jersey worn during his NBA Finals Game 7 victory with the Miami Heat against the San Antonio Spurs in 2013. The item is the most valuable LeBron James jersey to ever be offered at auction and among the most valuable game-worn jerseys of all time, according to Sotheby's.
Could LeBron James Be Traded to the Bulls? Why You Shouldn't Listen to the Rumors
LeBron to the Bulls? Why you shouldn't listen to rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could LeBron James be traded to the Chicago Bulls?. Sure, in the sense that any player could be traded to any team within the time period when trades are allowed. The exception being Bradley Beal who is the only active NBA player with a no-trade clause.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi on Slapshot to Mouth: ‘I Knew I Was in Some Trouble'
Tinordi on slapshot to mouth: 'I knew I was in some trouble' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. I don't think you can find an unluckier player in the NHL than Jarred Tinordi. Earlier this season, Tinordi missed a few weeks because of a hip injury. In his first game...
Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season
Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Returns to Lineup, Ponders Long-Term Future
PARIS --- DeMar DeRozan is returning from his three-game absence from a strained right quad for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at Accor Arena. There are some veterans who wouldn’t mind over a week off at the midway point of the grind of another season. DeRozan, 33,...
Bulls Handle On-Court Business, Savor Off-Court Paris Experience
PARIS --- When the Chicago Bulls’ 126-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons ended, Zach LaVine handed his game-worn sneakers to a little girl sitting in the stands at Accor Arena. LaVine already had gifted his arm sleeve and armband to other lucky fans, who were there to witness just...
Current, Former Cubs to Appear in World Baseball Classic
Cubs well-represented on World Baseball Classic rosters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a six-year hiatus, the World Baseball Classic will return to the diamond for the spring of 2023, and several current and former members of the Chicago Cubs will appear on rosters for the tournament. Of the...
Jose Abreu on Astros Journey: ‘I'm Now Starting a New Process'
Jose Abreu: 'I'm now starting a new process' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox lost a "franchise icon," as Rick Hahn described Jose Abreu, when he opted to sign with the reigning World Series champions this offseason. Abreu, who played nine seasons with the South Side, signed...
Bears' Peanut Tillman Fails Hilarious Wing-Eating Prank Challenge
Peanut Tillman gets pranked in wing-eating challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King of Pranks goes down. Ex-Bears defensive back, Charles "Peanut" Tillman was pranked into eating very spicy wings while attempting to stave off milk and water for five minutes. "Sweating like I stole something," Tillman said....
Safety Jaquan Brisker Named Bears Rookie of the Year
Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com. The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary.
