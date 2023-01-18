Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Netflix Blows Away Expectations on Subscriber Numbers
Netflix added 7.66 million paid subscribers during the fourth quarter, more than the 4.57 million Wall Street expected. This is the first quarter that Netflix's ad tier is reflected in its earnings. Founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as co-CEO and will be executive chairman. Netflix added millions more subscribers...
NBC New York
Amazon's Drone Delivery Unit Hit With Layoffs Just as 10-Year-Old Project Finally Launches
As part of Amazon's widespread layoffs, some employees in the nascent drone delivery project are losing their jobs, according to people familiar with the matter. Prime Air was a pet project of founder Jeff Bezos, who revealed Amazon's plans in a 2013 interview with "60 Minutes." The program, which has...
NBC New York
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Comments / 0