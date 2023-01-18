Read full article on original website
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Exploring the Nation's History in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
morethanthecurve.com
Catch 101 has opened in West Conshohocken. View the menu
Catch 101 (101 Ford Street) has opened in West Conshohocken. The restaurant is from the owners of Jasper’s Backyard in Conshohocken and is currently open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner. Reservations can be made online. The menu has a variety of hot and cold small plates, rolls, several large...
glensidelocal.com
Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, now open
Dom’s Kitchen, a soul food eatery, recently opened its doors on the corner of Cheltenham Avenue and N. Broad Street, just across the street from the Rite Aid in Elkins Park. The restaurant offers pick-up and delivery options for the surrounding areas. Their hours of operation are:. Thursday- 4:00pm...
Get free coffee at Dunkin’ on Friday to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles
If you are going to be in Philadelphia on Friday you can get free Dunkin’ coffee. Dunkin’ at 1500 Spring Garden St. will host a pep rally 8-10 a.m. with coffee, Swoop, the Eagles cheerleaders and pep band and Cuppy. Customers can get a free medium hot or...
Philly Cheesesteak Excellence Outside Philly: Five Montco Sandwich Shops That Are a Must
Although it may be easy to assume that the best Philly cheesesteaks require a trek to Philly itself, that’s not necessarily so. A staff item in Philly Bite Magazine found five standout cheesesteak whizzes right here in Montgomery County.
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia Closed
A sign on the door of the McDonald's restaurant states that it is "CLOSED FOR REBUILD" and suggests that customers visit a nearby location at 133 S. 69th St. in Upper Darby, PA.
Wildly Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good
This weekend will be a sad day in Philly for some when this beloved restaurant officially closes its doors. A few restaurants and bars in Philly have announced that they’re closing their doors at the end of the month and Relish is sadly one of them. Relish has been...
Wawa Hoagie Costume Catapults Conshohocken Corgi to Internet Fame
Miles, a Conshohocken corgi, has been catapulted to internet fame after his owner Paul Watcko posted an image of him in a Wawa hoagie Halloween costume online. Image via Facebook. A Conshohocken corgi Miles has been catapulted to internet fame after his owner Paul Watcko posted an image of him...
West Philadelphia restaurant owner also feeding cultural spirit of community
A local restaurant owner in West Philadelphia is known for bringing people together, both with her food, and before that, celebrating culture through fashion.
travelnoire.com
Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel
Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
Police Need Help: 12 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature Dishes
It is renowned for delivering craveable experiences, intuitive hospitality, soulful food, and shared values. Stepping into the restaurant induces a feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN BRIAN O’NEILL INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO INCREASE FINES FOR ILLEGAL TRACTOR TRAILER TRUCK PARKING
PHILADELPHIA – City Councilman Brian O’Neill has introduced legislation to increase the fines for illegally parked semitrailers, truck tractors, and other vehicles. The bill, co-sponsored by Councilmembers Mike Driscoll and Anthony Phillips, will raise the fine from $300 to $500. This fine increase will also apply to the...
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol station
A tragic incident occurred at a Philadelphia petrol station on the night when a man was killed during a robbery. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was an employee at the petrol station and was working at the time of the incident.
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball: Chichester’s gym empties before Chester leaves it all on floor in OT win
UPPER CHICHESTER — It had been many years since Chichester High School’s gymnasium saw a turn-them-away-at-the-door crowd for a boys basketball game. None of those fans, though, were still inside by the end of a befuddling and beguiling roller-coaster ride – even by Del Val League standards.
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
glensidelocal.com
Home Depot Heist: couple sought for shoplifting in Willow Grove/Warrington
Two individuals committed a retail theft of “Life Proof” flooring at the Willow Grove Home Depot on January 17 at approximately 6:00pm. According to the Upper Moreland Police Department’s post, the same suspects committed another retail theft at the Warrington Home Depot at 6:50 pm. They were observed operating the pictured vehicle (PA Tag: LNJ-4786 – Honda Odyssey).
Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome
Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
wmmr.com
Jerry Blavat, The Geator, The Boss With The Hot Sauce, Has Passed Away
Legendary DJ, Philadelphia icon, Rock ‘n Roll pioneer, and dear friend of the WMMR Family, Jerry Blavat, has died at the age of 82. 6ABC reported that he was placed on hospice and died at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital at 3:45am this morning. The news broke hours after rumors spread on social media that he had already passed.
Fire engine damaged in collision with vehicle in West Philadelphia
The fire engine smashed into the side of a Honda sedan at the intersection of North 53rd Street and Haverford Avenue.
