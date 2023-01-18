Read full article on original website
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Gov. Kemp selects Cumming state rep. as floor speaker for second yearJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
AccessAtlanta
Where to find the best pies in metro Atlanta
You can never go wrong with pie, so why not treat yourself to a delicious slice? Whether you want something sweet or savory, traditional pie flavors like apple or pecan, or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options to choose from. We want to make it “easy as pie” for you to find the perfect slice in Atlanta, so we’ve listed some of the best spots below.
accesswdun.com
McAlister's Deli to open in Gainesville
McAlister's Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Gainesville, GA at 1979 Jesse Jewell Pkwy Suite #106 Gainesville, GA 30501 at 10:30 a.m. on January 23, 2023. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 100 guests in line Free Tea for a Year! This entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
secretatlanta.co
Check Out Brookhaven’s Latest Dine-In Movie Theater
Cocktails, a full meal and a good show is absolutely back on the menu for 2023 and this newly revamped movie theater in Brookhaven has us covered. The theater formerly known as the Cinebistro has been replaced by new dine-in theater, Look Cinemas, with amazing vibes and even better drinks.
Eater
Two Midtown Restaurants Close to Make Way for a Brand New Neighborhood Spot
After closing his restaurants 10th and Piedmont and G’s Midtown in early January to make “improvements” to the kitchens and dining rooms, owner Gilbert Yeremian is set to replace both in the coming weeks with a new restaurant serving Mexican fare. Located at the corner of 10th...
Roswell church planning mixed-use redevelopment for shopping center in $13M purchase
Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect to correct purchasers’ of the property....
The Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants
(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a new service in the new year - a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the first grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between January 3 and January 18, 2023:
exploregwinnett.org
What's New in Gwinnett
Gwinnett is a large county with 16 cities that it can be hard to keep up with all the new places that open up. We want you to be in the know so you can go and experience all the new things coming to Gwinnett. We rounded up a list of exciting things coming to Gwinnett this year.
wheelercatalyst.com
Food Review: Whataburger
Before last year, Whataburger had not existed in Georgia. Sure, the fast-food chain had some name recognition, mostly as “that place from Texas,” but not many had anticipated their expansion, especially to Kennesaw. When the location was finally open for the drive-thru, the line stretched from the window...
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?
Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Senoia, GA
Senoia is a city in Coweta County, Georgia, and is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. Situated just 35 minutes from Atlanta, the city is bordered by Peachtree City to the north. The first recorded settlement in the area happened in 1860 when Rev. Francis Warren Baggarly led a Methodist...
Atlanta Car Shows In 2023
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in Kennesaw
If you believe cliches about Italian restaurants, the best ones will be small and dark, with seating away from the windows and quiet booths lining the walls. Plus the classic Italian dishes piled high with pasta and protein will be served from a family-operated kitchen.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Joey is an extra cuddler. He has a spinal issue that affects his hind legs and uses a wheelchair to happily scoot around.
Fire breaks out at Canton Chick-fil-A during lunch rush
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a Chick-fil-A in Canton during Friday’s lunch rush, authorities said....
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?
I love burgers, as do many people, including you, I assume, as you are reading an article about burgers. But one topic that can cause heated discussion among burger lovers is what is the best burger in their city.
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Atlanta area, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
atlantafi.com
Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)
Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
gwinnettforum.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Duluth marketing agency wins contract for restaurant chain
Luckie marketing agency of Duluth has been named digital agency of record for Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), effective immediately. Founded in 1960 in Homewood, Ala., Jack’s Family Restaurants started as Jack’s Hamburgers in a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers, fries, sodas and shakes and has now grown to more than 230 locations in four states in the South.
Sandy Springs cautious about joint economic initiative with Dunwoody
Sandy Springs City Council members expressed skepticism about a joint Dunwoody-Sandy Springs economic development strategy, saying that it may be duplicating existing efforts in the Metro Atlanta area. The discussion came during a presentation by Economic Development Manager Caroline Davis and City Manager Eden Freeman on the Perimeter Cities Entrepreneurship & Innovation Strategic Plan initiative […] The post Sandy Springs cautious about joint economic initiative with Dunwoody appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
