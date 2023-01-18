ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Where to find the best pies in metro Atlanta

You can never go wrong with pie, so why not treat yourself to a delicious slice? Whether you want something sweet or savory, traditional pie flavors like apple or pecan, or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options to choose from. We want to make it “easy as pie” for you to find the perfect slice in Atlanta, so we’ve listed some of the best spots below.
McAlister's Deli to open in Gainesville

McAlister's Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Gainesville, GA at 1979 Jesse Jewell Pkwy Suite #106 Gainesville, GA 30501 at 10:30 a.m. on January 23, 2023. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 100 guests in line Free Tea for a Year! This entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
Check Out Brookhaven’s Latest Dine-In Movie Theater

Cocktails, a full meal and a good show is absolutely back on the menu for 2023 and this newly revamped movie theater in Brookhaven has us covered. The theater formerly known as the Cinebistro has been replaced by new dine-in theater, Look Cinemas, with amazing vibes and even better drinks.
What's New in Gwinnett

Gwinnett is a large county with 16 cities that it can be hard to keep up with all the new places that open up. We want you to be in the know so you can go and experience all the new things coming to Gwinnett. We rounded up a list of exciting things coming to Gwinnett this year.
Food Review: Whataburger

Before last year, Whataburger had not existed in Georgia. Sure, the fast-food chain had some name recognition, mostly as “that place from Texas,” but not many had anticipated their expansion, especially to Kennesaw. When the location was finally open for the drive-thru, the line stretched from the window...
Ash Jurberg

These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?

Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
15 Best Things to Do in Senoia, GA

Senoia is a city in Coweta County, Georgia, and is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. Situated just 35 minutes from Atlanta, the city is bordered by Peachtree City to the north. The first recorded settlement in the area happened in 1860 when Rev. Francis Warren Baggarly led a Methodist...
Jodian Marie

Atlanta Car Shows In 2023

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)

Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
NEWS BRIEFS: Duluth marketing agency wins contract for restaurant chain

Luckie marketing agency of Duluth has been named digital agency of record for Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), effective immediately. Founded in 1960 in Homewood, Ala., Jack’s Family Restaurants started as Jack’s Hamburgers in a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers, fries, sodas and shakes and has now grown to more than 230 locations in four states in the South.
Sandy Springs cautious about joint economic initiative with Dunwoody

Sandy Springs City Council members expressed skepticism about a joint Dunwoody-Sandy Springs economic development strategy, saying that it may be duplicating existing efforts in the Metro Atlanta area. The discussion came during a presentation by Economic Development Manager Caroline Davis and City Manager Eden Freeman on the Perimeter Cities Entrepreneurship & Innovation Strategic Plan initiative […] The post Sandy Springs cautious about joint economic initiative with Dunwoody appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
