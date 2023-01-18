ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Coast Guard searches for single-engine plane last seen off Norwalk coast

The Coast Guard is searching for a single-engine Beechcraft A36 that was last seen off Sheffield Island in Norwalk. An FAA spokesperson says the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported possible engine issues before FAA air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the aircraft less than two miles from Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m.
NORWALK, CT
News 12

Westchester plane crash victim once resided in Rockland County

One of the victims in Thursday’s plane crash in Westchester lived in Monsey and Spring Valley in the 2000s. Boruch Taub and Ben Chafetz were flying back to Cleveland from John F. Kennedy Internattional Airport in a small plane when 30 minutes into the flight, Taub, the pilot, reported an engine oil problem.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Saudi Arabian national stole Livingston school bus

Authorities have arrested a man they say stole a school bus in Essex County. The search for the thief included multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. Officials say that a 22-year-old man was arrested in Pennsylvania. His name was not released, but a spokesperson for the Livingston Police Department says that the suspect is a Saudi Arabian national. His charges include motor vehicle theft, criminal damage and criminal trespass.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
News 12

Police: Car plunges into Bay Shore Marina, 1 dead

Police say a man has died after his car plunged into Bay Shore Marina on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Thursday. In video sent in by a News 12 viewer, officers can be seen in the water trying to help the person who was in the car.
BAY SHORE, NY
News 12

News 12 obtains video of gunfire on Priscilla Lane in Stratford

News 12 has obtained video of the gunfire that erupted on Priscilla Lane in Stratford that left one man injured. Stratford police say one victim was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was released from the hospital later Friday. In the video News 12 obtained, 10 gunshots...
STRATFORD, CT

