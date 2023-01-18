Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
County officials say missing plane, bodies of pilot, passenger found in Westchester
County officials say a plane that went missing near Westchester County Airport has been found, and that the two people on board have been confirmed dead.
News 12
Coast Guard searches for single-engine plane last seen off Norwalk coast
The Coast Guard is searching for a single-engine Beechcraft A36 that was last seen off Sheffield Island in Norwalk. An FAA spokesperson says the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported possible engine issues before FAA air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the aircraft less than two miles from Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m.
News 12
Westchester plane crash victim once resided in Rockland County
One of the victims in Thursday’s plane crash in Westchester lived in Monsey and Spring Valley in the 2000s. Boruch Taub and Ben Chafetz were flying back to Cleveland from John F. Kennedy Internattional Airport in a small plane when 30 minutes into the flight, Taub, the pilot, reported an engine oil problem.
Funeral service held for 1st victim of Westchester plane crash
Boruch Taub, the pilot, and Binyamin Chafetz, the passenger, died when their single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane went down in the woods near Westchester County Airport.
New DMV office will officially open Monday in White Plains
The office will officially open this Monday at The Source at White Plains located at 1 Maple Ave.
Police: Missing women spotted in and around Newark Penn Station
Imani Glover and Destin Owens have been spotted multiple times near the train station.
NYPD: 2 wanted for stealing refrigerators, other household items in Brooklyn apartments
Two men are wanted for multiple robberies across Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.
Fast-moving fire razes century-old Long Beach lumber yard
Fire poured out of the second floor of Whitbreads Lumber on Magnolia Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.
News 12
Police: Saudi Arabian national stole Livingston school bus
Authorities have arrested a man they say stole a school bus in Essex County. The search for the thief included multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. Officials say that a 22-year-old man was arrested in Pennsylvania. His name was not released, but a spokesperson for the Livingston Police Department says that the suspect is a Saudi Arabian national. His charges include motor vehicle theft, criminal damage and criminal trespass.
Large Jersey City fire leaves 2 people critical, 2 firefighters hospitalized
Officials say at least two people are in critical condition.
Homeowners protest proposal to build new rail line in Kings Park
Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta supports the plan and thinks it will make things better for the community.
Police looking for carjacking suspect in Newark
Authorities say the victim was sitting inside a parked vehicle at 18th Avenue and Alexander Street in Newark on New Year’s Day.
News 12
Police: Car plunges into Bay Shore Marina, 1 dead
Police say a man has died after his car plunged into Bay Shore Marina on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Thursday. In video sent in by a News 12 viewer, officers can be seen in the water trying to help the person who was in the car.
NYPD releases age progression image of Starrett City 7-year-old boy who went missing in 2010
Patrick Alford was last seen outside the building at the Spring Creek Towers on Jan. 22, 2010.
2 injured, dozens left homeless by Yonkers apartment building fire
Officials on scene said they had to call for additional personnel to handle the fire, which was especially intense on the top floor.
Off-duty officer robbed at knifepoint in Brooklyn; suspects on the loose
An off-duty NYPD traffic officer was robbed at knifepoint in Brooklyn early Thursday morning, police say.
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
NYPD: 17-year-old boy dies following stabbing in Coney Island
Investigators say Nyheem Wright was walking home from Liberation High School when a group of six boys jumped him and stabbed him on the corner of Mermaid Avenue and West 31st Street near a Rite Aid pharmacy's parking lot.
News 12
Police: Woman wanted for cashing bad check at Old Bridge TD Bank
The Old Bridge Police Department is searching for a woman accused of cashing a bad check at a TD Bank. Authorities say the suspect used the identification of a woman whose purse was stolen from her car in Tinton Falls. Police also say it's been reported that the suspect pulled...
News 12
News 12 obtains video of gunfire on Priscilla Lane in Stratford
News 12 has obtained video of the gunfire that erupted on Priscilla Lane in Stratford that left one man injured. Stratford police say one victim was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was released from the hospital later Friday. In the video News 12 obtained, 10 gunshots...
