Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
DWU named as Teach-Out partner with Presentation College
MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University has announced that it will enter into a Teach-Out agreement with Presentation College, becoming a South Dakota option for involved students. Presentation announced earlier this week that it will close operations at the end of the 2023 summer term. A Teach-Out is an arrangement...
Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
Travelers beware: I-29 in Lincoln County seeing multiple crashes and slide-ins due to poor road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Those traveling today should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, especially along rural roadways in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that they’re responding to several crashes along I-29 between Sioux Falls and Beresford. In a Facebook...
City of Mitchell to continue snow removal to widen streets
Starting Monday, January 23rd and over the course of the next two weeks, the City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on widening the streets to full width. They will begin working on Burr Street east on 1st Avenue, 5th Avenue, and 7th Avenue. They will then move to the west side of Main Street between Main and Sanborn Boulevard and from 1st Avenue to 7th Avenue. Following that, they will move to the Sanborn and Minnesota area between 1st Avenue and 7th Avenue.
UPDATE: Missing children safely located
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both Gabriella Stock and Tate Fredericks were safely located on Wednesday, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department. The two children were reported as missing and endangered earlier in the day.
Sioux Falls Police asking for help locating missing teens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for two runaways and are asking for the public’s assistance. Gabriella Stock is a 13-year-old female, 5’3″, and was last seen wearing an orange hoodie. Tate Fredericks is an 11-year-old male, 5’8″, and was last seen wearing a black bugs bunny sweatshirt. The two are considered endangered due to their age. If located call 911 or 605-367-7000.
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
Multiple advisories issued for KELO listening area ahead of another winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of winter precipitation enters the region Wednesday, advisories have been issued for a majority of the KELO listening area. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas west and north of Sioux Falls. The National Weather Service has since upgraded...
Sioux Falls divorce decision sent back to circuit court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge must take another look at how an ex-husband’s military-retirement pay should be split with the ex-wife, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices unanimously found that Circuit Judge Jon Sogn made an incorrect calculation. They ordered the Minnehaha County...
Snow Lasting into the Morning: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, January 18
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While temperatures look normal for this time a year, we are watching heavy snowfall in southern KELOLAND, and even farther south. We have a northeastern breeze that will linger into the day tomorrow as well. For tonight and tomorrow morning there are Winter Weather...
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
Slick, icy roads in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND saw a mix of rain and snow Monday, which led to slippery conditions in some areas. Authorities in Jones County responded to several crashes and slide-ins Monday morning. In this case, it looks like a semi hit a guard rail and ended up...
Police investigating gunshots at Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street. Police report that they found 6 shell casings outside the apartment building. One bullet was reported to have gone through...
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow tonight into Thursday
A powerful, fast-moving winter storm system will bring heavy snow to much of our region tonight into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along and south of a line from Sioux Falls to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of that line, where accumulation will be around 2 to 5 inches. Heavier amounts will be to the south and east with a sharp drop off to the northwest. If this system should trend slightly further south, snowfall amounts could be a bit lower. Snow will continue to develop and move north across the region throughout the night. When it is snowing it will snow heavily. This will be a short duration, heavy snow event with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Visibility will be significantly reduced and roads will quickly become snow-covered and slippery. While there may be an occasional gust to 20 or 25 mph, especially far south and west, wind and blowing snow should not be a major issue with this system. There will be significant travel impacts tonight into the Thursday morning commute. Snow will gradually end from west to east by late Thursday morning, with travel conditions gradually improving on Thursday afternoon.
Victim identified in Jan. 11 fatal crash along I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria. Authorities say that a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle...
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet
A former Sioux Falls police officer convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison last week. 29-year old Luke Schauer will also be on five years of supervised release following his sentence. Schauer was indicted in February of last year and pleaded guilty in September.
