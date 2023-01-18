ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
GRETNA, LA
whereyat.com

NOLA Krewe of West Africa Announces Annual Cultural Festival

The Queens of Africa United International Foundation, also known as the Krewe of West Africa Culture Ancestry, has announced that its annual West Africa Cultural Festival will take place on Saturday, February 11. The group works to promote West African tourism as well as monetarily support various charities within the region. The group also focuses on educating New Orleans about its connection with West African traditions that were brought over during the Atlantic slave trade. The group hopes that the event will help to foster education regarding the ancestral history of West African diasporas within New Orleans.
whereyat.com

Where To Get Mardi Gras King Cake | The Best King Cake Bakeries in New Orleans

It's finally the time of year when you can indulge in some sweet, cinnamon-y king cake! The traditional New Orleans confection is supposed to be eaten only during carnival season from Twelfth Night to Mardi Gras Day, but that still doesn't stop some people from enjoying it all year long. The king cake wars are real, and it's hard to choose a favorite with all of the options available. These bakeries tend to be the top of the list when it comes to talking about who makes the best king cake.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Evan Crosby

10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Creole White Beans with Shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.
CREOLE, LA
WDSU

Longtime NOPD officer named Saints Fan of the Year

NEW ORLEANS — A longtime New Orleans Police Department officer has been given a new title. Stephen Harrell has been one of New Orleans's finest for 35 years. He is a retired police veteran and is now part of a new club — the Saints Fan of the Year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans activist Barbara Lacen-Keller dies at 76

NEW ORLEANS — Many in New Orleans are mourning the loss of Barbara Lacen-Keller, a beloved community leader and activist. If you knew her, you knew she was the "Mayor of Central City." She was also known as a fixture at City Hall, a founding member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, a Lady Buck Jumper and an enthusiast of all things New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies

NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations

Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man injured in overnight shooting on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Chef Menteur Highway on Saturday morning. According to police, a man was shot on the 13700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:35 a.m. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

