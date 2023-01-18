Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.MadocNew Orleans, LA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New OrleansTed RiversNew Orleans, LA
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907Madoc
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Related
tmpresale.com
DEATH TO ALL with special guests SUFFOCATION plus NUKEM in New Orleans, LA Mar 17th, 2023 – presale password
The new DEATH TO ALL with special guests SUFFOCATION plus NUKEM presale password is now on our site. This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to enjoy DEATH TO ALL with special guests SUFFOCATION plus NUKEM ahead of the general public. This might be the best opportunity...
Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras
NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
whereyat.com
NOLA Krewe of West Africa Announces Annual Cultural Festival
The Queens of Africa United International Foundation, also known as the Krewe of West Africa Culture Ancestry, has announced that its annual West Africa Cultural Festival will take place on Saturday, February 11. The group works to promote West African tourism as well as monetarily support various charities within the region. The group also focuses on educating New Orleans about its connection with West African traditions that were brought over during the Atlantic slave trade. The group hopes that the event will help to foster education regarding the ancestral history of West African diasporas within New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Where to catch the St. Augustine High School Marching 100 band during Mardi Gras 2023
The 120 members of the St. Augustine High School Purple Knights marching band are preparing for another season setting the beat for Mardi Gras parades. Drum major this year are Brice Miller, Jr., Joshua Mirabin, Kevin Price, Jr. and Devin Shabaaz. With 10 parades on the schedule, the Marching 100...
WDSU
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
whereyat.com
Where To Get Mardi Gras King Cake | The Best King Cake Bakeries in New Orleans
It's finally the time of year when you can indulge in some sweet, cinnamon-y king cake! The traditional New Orleans confection is supposed to be eaten only during carnival season from Twelfth Night to Mardi Gras Day, but that still doesn't stop some people from enjoying it all year long. The king cake wars are real, and it's hard to choose a favorite with all of the options available. These bakeries tend to be the top of the list when it comes to talking about who makes the best king cake.
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
WAFB.com
Creole White Beans with Shrimp
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.
Another Sign on Vehicle in New Orleans Goes Viral After Recent Break-Ins
There's more to read here. Someone in New Orleans has left a sign on their vehicle window in hopes of deterring any potential criminal. The city of New Orleans has had HUNDREDS of vehicles broken into and stolen since the beginning of the new year and now citizens here hope that signs on vehicles deter any future break-ins.
WDSU
New Orleans 7th Ward residents begging for help to repair sinking, putrid streets
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the 7th Ward say their street is sinking, and one woman says she has reached out multiple times to her councilman for a solution. Now, she says she and her neighbors have to decide if they will sink or swim when it comes to getting the problems of Pauger Street addressed.
WDSU
Longtime NOPD officer named Saints Fan of the Year
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime New Orleans Police Department officer has been given a new title. Stephen Harrell has been one of New Orleans's finest for 35 years. He is a retired police veteran and is now part of a new club — the Saints Fan of the Year.
WDSU
New Orleans activist Barbara Lacen-Keller dies at 76
NEW ORLEANS — Many in New Orleans are mourning the loss of Barbara Lacen-Keller, a beloved community leader and activist. If you knew her, you knew she was the "Mayor of Central City." She was also known as a fixture at City Hall, a founding member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, a Lady Buck Jumper and an enthusiast of all things New Orleans.
New Orleans nurse ‘retires’ to teach new nurses after 52 years
She still takes the temperature, still believes in the blood pressure, and knows nurses are the prescription for whatever ails you. She's Acquelyn Donsereaux, or "Nurse Ackie," who is retiring after 52 years as a New Orleans nurse.
cenlanow.com
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
NOLA.com
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NOLA.com
New Orleans charter schools now required to provide school bus transportation through 8th grade
Each morning, two sisters in New Orleans East get ready for school. The younger, a 4th grader, is picked up by a yellow school bus outside their home. The older, a 6th grader, heads to a city bus stop to begin a trek that involves three RTA buses to make it to class on time.
WDSU
Mother of New Orleans comedian murdered outside Rouses demanding answers from authorities
NEW ORLEANS — The mother of a beloved New Orleans comedian is demanding answers in connection with her son's death. Sherilyn Price is the mother of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed in front of the Rouses in the Central Business District just days before Christmas.
NOLA.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
WDSU
Man injured in overnight shooting on Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Chef Menteur Highway on Saturday morning. According to police, a man was shot on the 13700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:35 a.m. No other information is available at this time.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Accused of Having Extramarital Affair With Member of Her Security Team
According to a new court filing, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been accused of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team.
Comments / 0