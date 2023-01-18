big mistake he needs to keep his big mouth shut we can't afford another attack on america KEEP AMERICA SAFE!!Don't let him in he will divide our country even more and destroy our democracy.
ITS FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP! And I personally think, and this is just my opinion, that giving former president trump back his accounts will just lead to more discord, lies, and corruption that it always has. Trump knows nothing but hate and self acknowledgment. self gratification and pat me on the back I'm the greatest ever.. So world look out! So stop and think before you believe anything that comes out of his mouth!!!
No no no "Big Mistake!!! Free speech doesn't mean you have a right to lie and promote false narratives and insult people. What he does is Witch hunting. This country already has enough of Donald Trump's BS circulating
