Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
CNBC
Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
CNBC
Needham analyst: Wall Street doesn't want Alphabet to cut search and YouTube employees
Laura Martin, Needham analyst, joins 'Power Lunch' to discuss the latest cuts to shake the technology sector. On Friday, Google’s parent company announced that it is eliminating 6% of its workforce.
CNBC
CNBC's fireside chat with Tencent's chief exploration officer
In his unique role as chief exploration officer, David Wallerstein, searches the globe for innovations that could change the world. He joins CNBC to discuss the latest innovations surrounding smart cars and Tencent’s investments in the smart auto sector.
CNBC
Boeing, Amazon, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust, and Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
Google to lay off 12,000 people — read the memo CEO Sundar Pichai sent to staff
Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, said in an email sent to the company's staff that the firm will lay off 12,000 employees. It comes after Amazon and Microsoft laid off a combined 28,000 people. Read the full memo Pichai sent out to staff. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and parent...
CNBC
Tech stocks lead a Wall Street rally on week's final trading day — listen to 'The Homestretch'
Here's the transcript for "The Homestretch" Friday:. >>> JIM CRAMER WITH JEFF MARKS. WHAT WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR. S&P IS DOWN 1.3% WEEK TO DATE. S&P UP ABOUT 2.8%, ALMOST 3%. >> THERE'S A LESSON HERE. I THINK THE LESSON IS THAT YOU. HAVE A COUPLE OF BAD DAYS AND.
CNBC
Google employees scramble for answers after layoffs hit long-tenured and recently promoted employees
As Google announced a companywide layoff, employees said they unexpectedly found their access cut off. Employees have rallied to find out who's been laid off while demanding answers from leadership. It comes as company leadership must confront the outspoken employee base who remains. Google employees are scrambling for answers from...
Comments / 0