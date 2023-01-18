ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
CNBC

CNBC's fireside chat with Tencent's chief exploration officer

In his unique role as chief exploration officer, David Wallerstein, searches the globe for innovations that could change the world. He joins CNBC to discuss the latest innovations surrounding smart cars and Tencent’s investments in the smart auto sector.
CNBC

Boeing, Amazon, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust, and Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy